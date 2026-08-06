George Russell was riding the “crest of a wave” as F1’s new technical era began, but 11 races into the season, the wave has broken and perhaps so too has Russell’s title challenge.

Mercedes entered the F1 2026 championship as the pre-season favourites, with Russell leading the charge ahead of his teammate Kimi Antonelli.

David Coulthard explains George Russell’s Formula 1 momentum shift

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Gearing up for his eighth season in Formula 1, Russell was widely tipped to be the driver to lead Mercedes’ challenge. Instead, though, it’s been Antonelli.

While the Briton won the opening race in Australia to lead the Drivers’ Championship for the first time in his career, Antonelli’s run of five Grand Prix victories cemented his place in F1’s record books as the youngest driver to lead the standings.

He raced out to a 66-point lead with his fifth successive win of the season in Monaco, but that has since been pegged back to 50 points as Mercedes’ dominance has waned as Ferrari and McLaren have upgraded their cars.

But while Russell has more wins than any driver barring Antonelli, he’s fallen to third in the standings as he’s also suffered the bulk of Mercedes’ bad luck.

He retired in Canada with a “catastrophic” battery failure, was handed a controversial penalty in Monaco, and was knocked out of the Belgian Grand Prix when his battery fell to zero per cent before Lewis Hamilton hit him.

A water leak in Hungary also cost him in qualifying, with Russell only seventh in qualifying and seventh at the chequered flag.

“It’s been a shocker,” Coulthard said on the Up to Speed podcast. “How much bad luck can one person have?

“On one side, that bad luck is something that the team has to work through.

“On the other side, George is now not on the crest of a wave.

“It’s like when you see a tennis player. They’ve got the high ball, and it’s going to be an easy smash to win the point, and then they put it in the net because they start overthinking it.”

Russell sits third in the Drivers’ standings on 160 points, 59 points behind Antonelli.

The Briton had earlier this year pondered whether he needed to change his driving style to match Antonelli’s, with the Italian producing the better results.

Kimi Antonelli v George Russell: Mercedes F1 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

But while that train of thought ended when Mercedes discovered a “serious” power unit issue with the Briton’s W17, Coulthard wonders if it is actually Antonelli’s lack of experience that is paying off with the all-new cars.

“George is in that phase of the season where Kimi is just instinctively driving and having, other than Barcelona, some pretty good reliability, whereas George has been taking the punches and he’s a little bit older,” said the Scot.

“Experience is a good thing, but the benefit of youth is you don’t know what you don’t know.

“The downside of experience is you do know the challenges and the difficulty and momentum and all those good things.

“As we know from Max Verstappen last year, it’s still possible to come back from that points deficit. But listen, not even Sylvester Stallone would write a Rocky movie with that sort of comeback from all the punches that he’s taken.

“So it’s going to be a character-building year for George.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Honda responds to 50bhp Aston Martin power gain reports