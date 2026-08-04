It is another fast-paced day of F1 news to bring you, as a longtime Aston Martin performance director is set to leave the team, while Honda has urged caution despite the team’s improved showing in Hungary.

Elsewhere, we take a look back at the five biggest disappointments of the season so far, Carlos Sainz shares his concerns about Williams’ gap to the top and Mercedes deputy team principal, Bradley Lord, explains just how Kimi Antonelli has risen to the top this season.

Tom McCullough set to leave Aston Martin

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PlanetF1.com has learned longtime ‘Team Silverstone’ employee and recent performance director, Tom McCullough, is set to leave the organisation at the end of 2026.

McCullough first joined under the team’s Force India iteration in 2014, and was among the team’s senior leadership as its performance director from 2018 to 2024.

Should he wish to remain in Formula 1, McCullough has 24 years’ worth of trackside experience to bring for his future.

Read more: Aston Martin key figure to leave team after 13-year spell

Who or what is among the biggest disappointments of 2026?

The summer break is a good time to reflect, and our editor, Mat Coch, has taken a look at who, or what, have been the biggest disappointments of the 2026 season so far.

With a mixture of drivers, teams and aspects of the season from which to choose, Mat has narrowed it down to five choices as the first half-season in this new regulation set has been reflected upon.

Read more: 5 biggest disappointments of F1 2026

H0nda cautious after Aston Martin Hungary progress

Aston Martin brought a significant 16-part upgrade with it to the Hungarian Grand Prix, and while there is a Honda power unit update to follow at Zandvoort after the summer break, the PU manufacturer felt its improvement was “partly down to the characteristics of the circuit.”

Zandvoort represents a similar challenge to the Hungaroring later in August, so a better litmus test of Aston Martin’s progress will likely come at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

Read more: Honda F1 chief cautions Aston Martin performance at Hungarian GP

How Kimi Antonelli rose to the top in F1 2026

Kimi Antonelli underwent something of a transformation as he gathered experience in Formula 1, recovering from a tricky middle part of his rookie season to top the Drivers’ Championship in the middle of his sophomore year.

Mercedes’ deputy team principal, Bradley Lord, explained just how the teenager was able to put those past experiences behind him, to fly to the top of the standings at the halfway point this time around.

Read more: How Kimi Antonelli found Mercedes breakthrough after Baku reset

Sainz: Williams face ‘eye-opener’ of gap to the top

Carlos Sainz in admitting the gap Williams face, and the work now required to reach the top, was “a bit of an eye-opener” for him when he came to realise it.

Williams finished fifth in the Constructors’ standings last season, but he and Alex Albon have only 11 points between them at the halfway stage this time around.

Sainz has faith in those at the team to turn things around, though admitted its journey to the front will be longer than he anticipated.

Read more: Carlos Sainz: Williams’ 2026 reality has been ‘an eye-opener’

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