Flavio Briatore believes Formula 1 should host a Sprint race at every Grand Prix to give “something more” to the spectators.

Formula 1 introduced Sprint races in 2021, with Silverstone hosting the inaugural event in a championship that included three Sprint weekends.

Flavio Briatore wants Sprint races at every Formula 1 Grand Prix

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While some drivers and fans welcomed it, others felt it went against the grain of what a traditional F1 weekend is.

Sprint races are 100km races held on Saturdays, with a Friday qualifying session setting the grid for the short race. The top eight score points, from eight down to one.

As Formula 1 adjusted to the new format, the number of Sprints increased from three to six in 2023.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says there is a growing desire for Sprint events, not only amongst fans but also race organisers.

“We need to understand whether to increase them, how to increase them, and whether to use different formats,” said the Italian. “We have several discussions to have with the teams to decide the direction.

“I have to say that aside from some older die-hard fans, everyone wants Sprint weekends. Promoters push for this format, and now the drivers are interested as well.”

Alpine’s de facto team principal Briatore says he is in favour of more Sprints.

In fact, he’d like every race weekend to feature a Sprint.

“I believe we need to do the Sprint races,” he explained to Darren Cox in The Race Business’s ‘In Conversation With…’ series.

“If it was me, every race, because we need to give something more to the spectator.

“We do nothing for the spectator, because Friday morning is only technical. You got two laps, you come back, and people are not here.

“Saturday in the morning, after you have the qualifying and that’s finito, you have the race.

“With the Sprint race, at least you have two races, two starters, and the driver is driving for something. He’s not driving only for the engineering.

“For me, 24 races, 24 sprint races.”

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At present, a non-Sprint Grand Prix weekend includes three practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix.

A Sprint weekend is just one practice and Sprint qualifying on Friday, followed by the Sprint race and Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Sprint format not only creates interest over three days but also opens the door for a potential shock as teams and drivers have just one single practice in which to find the perfect set-up for the rest of the weekend.

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