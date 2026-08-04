David Coulthard is not expecting Max Verstappen to pull a Lewis Hamilton and announce a shock Red Bull exit over the summer break.

Coulthard’s “gut” feeling is that Red Bull’s performance level, plus the emotional investment in this journey, will be enough to keep Verstappen at Red Bull, at a time where the rumour mill continues to swirl around the four-time world champion.

Max Verstappen tipped for Red Bull stay by Coulthard

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Verstappen’s F1 future has become a key talking point once more, as the F1 2026 ‘silly season’ threatens to burst into action.

Verstappen is widely-reported to have access to an exit clause in his Red Bull deal, as he is outside the top two in the Drivers’ Championship at the summer break.

Amid strengthening rumours of a McLaren switch, while Toto Wolff has not discounted a future Kimi Antonelli and Verstappen Mercedes line-up, Verstappen has swerved the opportunity to clearly affirm his continued Red Bull commitment.

During the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard was asked for his take on Verstappen’s future.

Coulthard retired at the end of 2008, but remains with Red Bull as an ambassador. He also regularly flies with Verstappen around the F1 calendar, with Coulthard a regular on punditry duties.

Coulthard was asked for the scoop.

“I don’t ask, quite frankly, because in that context, it wouldn’t be my business,” he said.

“I don’t feel… my gut is that there’s enough performance, and also he’s been part of that journey right from the very beginning. So I don’t think there is this sort of Lewis Hamilton shock leaving Mercedes, going to Ferrari, announcement coming from Max.

“I think that there’s a willingness there to want to sort out the issues that they’ve been experiencing.

“And let’s be honest, the last two races were two podium races. Okay, maybe not victories, and that’s why they all exist, to try and win.

“I don’t see any big news coming out of Red Bull or Max during the summer break.

“Someone will have some news because they’ll want to take advantage of, let’s say, an eager audience during the two-week break, so there might be a major sponsor or something being announced.

“But other than that, I think we’re left with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia as the one for us all to work out.”

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Verstappen wants to see out his F1 career with Red Bull, according to his manager Raymond Vermeulen, the caveat being that a winning car must be available.

Red Bull knows that if it can return to winning ways, then Verstappen’s future with the team will not be a topic for discussion.

Verstappen’s P2s in Austria and Hungary serve as his best F1 2026 results so far.

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