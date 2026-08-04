Oliver Bearman has all but ruled himself out of any silly season rumours unless it involves a move to Ferrari.

That, however, is unlikely to happen as Charles Leclerc signed a new long-term extension earlier this year, and Lewis Hamilton says he’s not going anywhere.

Oliver Bearman says Ferrari remains his long-term Formula 1 goal

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Bearman joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2022, and made his Formula 1 debut with the Scuderia in 2024 when he substituted for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The British racer scored his first F1 points on debut as he brought the SF-24 home in seventh place. He would go on to add a further point in Azerbaijan when he replaced Kevin Magnussen at the Ferrari-powered Haas team.

Bearman joined the grid full-time last year and had a mixed opening campaign as he outscored his teammate Esteban Ocon by 41 points to 38, but he also closed to within two points of a race ban with his various antics.

One of his transgressions included racing into the pit lane at Silverstone under red flag conditions, and spinning in the process.

This season, though, he has shrugged off last year’s rookie errors and leads the Haas battle by 18 points to three ahead of Ocon.

It has led to suggestions that he is ready to step up to Ferrari. The only problem is, Ferrari does not have a seat available for next season.

While Leclerc recently signed a new long-term deal, Hamilton has made it clear that retirement is “not even on my thoughts“.

The seven-time world champion’s return to form, which included a first Grand Prix win in red at the Barcelona Grand Prix, has all but cemented his place on next year’s grid barring a shock announcement.

Bearman, though, is in no rush as the 21-year-old believes there is a lot for him to still learn at Haas.

“As an F1 fan and a Lewis fan as well, it’s pretty cool to see him performing at the level he is,” Bearman said on the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast.

“Seeing him on the top step in Barcelona was quite a special moment for British F1 in general. It was three Brits on the podium, with the best driver we’ve ever seen in P1. That’s something pretty special.

“Of course, in terms of my future, that’s not ideal.

“But I’m still young. I’m only 21. I’m not in a huge rush, and for me, staying at Haas for the foreseeable is not a bad thing.

“I feel like there’s a lot to learn at this team. There’s a lot to still achieve.”

Bearman has consistently outperformed his experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon during 2025 and the first half of 2026. While Bearman confirmed he is committed to Haas’s project, he added that his ultimate goal is still to become a Ferrari driver at some point.

“My goal remains to be a Ferrari driver one day,” he explained. “Of course, I don’t want to be sitting around for three, four, five years waiting for a seat to become available because there are no guarantees. You can be wasting your best years.

“My ultimate goal is maybe a bit selfish, and that’s OK, because that’s the reason I’m here: I want to be fighting for world championships. So, if I can have that opportunity wherever, I will take it.”

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Oliver Bearman downplays Aston Martin rumours

Bearman has been linked to Aston Martin should double world champion Fernando Alonso decide to leave the team.

Asked about that rumour, he insisted that his ambition remains to chase a Ferrari seat.

“I’m very much committed to what Ferrari have offered me,” he said, “and they have supported me since the very beginning, since I joined F3, and I’m only sitting here thanks to them.

“So on one side, I owe a lot to Ferrari. For me, Ferrari is the dream team, not only because I’m part of Ferrari, but because it’s the most iconic brand probably in the world.

“So my goal remains to be a Ferrari driver one day. That, at the moment, is the case, and then we need to see how things develop.

“Aston Martin are going through a tough time, but I’m sure that one day they will be incredibly strong. But I wouldn’t say I’m looking towards them at this stage.”

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