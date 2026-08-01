Toto Wolff said that Mercedes is not afraid of forming a Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli driver line-up one day.

Wolff has consistently stated his satisfaction with Mercedes’ current Antonelli and George Russell pairing. His Verstappen and Antonelli admission comes after Wolff threatened to drop Antonelli or Russell should a title rivalry comparable to Lewis Hamilton versus Nico Rosberg break out between them.

Mercedes would not ‘shy from’ Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli

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The Mercedes F1 2026 title rivalry which was brewing between Antonelli and Russell – the firm wheel-to-wheel racing in Canada a memorable highlight – has cooled in recent rounds.

Russell has fallen 59 points behind championship leader Antonelli, the Brit attributing his drop-off in results largely to gremlins in the Mercedes power unit.

Should Russell work his way back into the title picture this season or beyond, then he and Antonelli have been warned.

Wolff made it clear that he will not accept a repeat of the toxic Hamilton versus Rosberg rivalry. He would drop one of Russell or Antonelli before that happens.

“That’s never going to happen to the team again. Simple,” Wolff told RacingNews365.

“I’m just taking a driver out if he does that.”

Perhaps, Wolff has a Plan B should he ever feel the need to take such drastic action.

The future of Verstappen at Red Bull continues to serve as a key talking point in Formula 1. Verstappen to McLaren is a rumour which has strengthened recently.

The Mercedes talk has bubbled away, though Wolff’s instance has been that the team is happy with Antonelli and Russell.

But that does not mean that Wolff is ruling out signing Verstappen one day.

“We wouldn’t shy away from having Max and Kimi in the team together at some point,” he told Sky Germany.

Antonelli has made great strides in F1 2026 to become the championship leader few had tipped him to be.

The Italian has claimed six grand prix wins during the first-half of the season. He leads the standings by 50 points from Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

“I think the lad is simply very good at taking on board and putting into practice the feedback he receives,” Wolff said of Antonelli’s rapid rise.

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As for the prospect of Antonelli one day uniting with Verstappen at Mercedes, Red Bull knows what it must do to keep its star driver, Verstappen having swerved the chance to affirm his continued Red Bull commitment.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies recently PlanetF1.com and others that “Max has made clear to us that he wants to continue with the team. It’s equally clear that he needs a fast car for him to be happy with the team.”

He added: “If the car is back where we want it to be, there will be no discussion.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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