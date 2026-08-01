Guenther Steiner believes George Russell “is looking around now” for options away from Mercedes following the emergence of Kimi Antonelli in the F1 2026 season.

The former Haas team principal has put forward Audi as a potential option for 2028, but has warned Russell that he will face competition for the seat as Carlos Sainz could also be a candidate.

Guenther Steiner predicts George Russell could consider an Audi move

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Although Russell entered this campaign as the favourite, the Briton has fallen behind his teenage teammate Antonelli.

Russell won the opening race of the season in Australia, but it was Antonelli who went on a charge after shrugging off his heavy FP3 crash in Melbourne that put him on the back foot that weekend.

He rebounded with a run of five lights-to-flag victories, the first driver in Formula 1 history to turn his first five pole positions into grand prix wins.

He also became the youngest driver to lead the drivers’ championship when at 19 years, 7 months, and 4 days, he moved ahead of Russell in the standings after his win in Japan.

Antonelli sits on six wins so far and heads into the summer break with a 50-point lead over Lewis Hamilton, with Russell a further nine points off the pace.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made it clear that team orders will not factor into the team’s thinking despite the growing threat from behind, as his only criteria is the constructors’ title.

But for Russell and Antonelli, it’s the world title.

And if Russell cannot win that while racing alongside Antonelli, Steiner reckons he may start to look at his options for the future.

One of those, he says, has to be Audi.

Although this is Audi’s first season in Formula 1 as a works team after taking over the Sauber outfit, Audi has impressed with both the chassis and the power unit.

The season’s nearly team all too often with Nico Hulkenberg, Audi has 12 points and six P11 results.

Russell, though, isn’t the only driver who could be looking at Audi.

Williams driver Sainz is being linked to the German manufacturer, who he reportedly turned down in favour of joining Williams in 2024.

It is, however, understood that the Spaniard is set to remain with Williams for another year, with Williams sticking with Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

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“There’s a lot of interest from drivers to go to Audi for 2028,” Steiner told the Red Flags podcast.

“For next year they are pretty set, but there is maybe a possibility in 2028 at Audi.

“That’s quite an interesting place because they’re making good progress. It seems to be on track, what they are doing.

“I think there would be quite a few candidates.

“Carlos for sure.

“I think George is also looking around now, knowing that he’s now with Kimi.

“He doesn’t want to stay with Kimi for the rest of his life, because there he knows where he is for the rest of his life. So, he is trying to find new opportunities.”

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