Williams and Santander, a long-term sponsor of Carlos Sainz, have parted ways ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Sainz is preparing for his second full season as a Williams driver in F1 2026 after an impressive first year with the Grove-based team in 2025.

Santander parts ways with Williams after following Carlos Sainz from Ferrari

The Spaniard claimed two podium finishes last season in Azerbaijan and Qatar as Williams secured fifth place in the constructors’ standings, the team’s best result since 2017.

Williams announced a multi-year partnership with Spanish bank Santander in December 2024, with the announcement coinciding with Sainz’s first test behind the wheel of a Williams F1 car in Abu Dhabi.

Santander’s switch of allegiance came after the bank sponsored Ferrari, Sainz’s previous team, between 2022 and 2024.

Williams announced on Tuesday that Barclays is to become the team’s official banking partner for the 2026 season, with PlanetF1.com learning that its deal with Santander has concluded.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Santander, which acts as the retail banking partner of the Formula 1, is not seeking a partnership with a rival team.

The bank is understood to be focusing on its various race sponsorships in F1 2026, with Santander supporting a total of eight races – including the two Spanish-based rounds in Barcelona and Madrid.

The British, Mexican and Brazilian grands prix will also be sponsored by Santander this season along with the three US-based races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

A Santander spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Atlassian Williams F1 Team for the collaboration over the past year and we appreciate the professionalism and commitment shown throughout our time as partners.

“We wish them continued success in the future.”

Santander previously sponsored McLaren and Ferrari during Fernando Alonso’s stints with the teams.

Alonso, who currently competes for the Aston Martin team, became Spain’s first-ever F1 world champion in 2005, adding a second crown in 2006.

Claire Williams, the former deputy team principal of the Williams team, joined Santander as an ambassador last year.

Williams’ new role came almost five years after the Williams family sold the F1 team to Dorilton Capital.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, Williams team principal James Vowles said of the team’s partnership with Barclays: “We are delighted to welcome Barclays into the sport as Official Banking Partner to Atlassian Williams F1 Team.

“As we prepare for one of the most significant regulatory changes in Formula 1 history, we’re preparing to seize the opportunities of the new era together with Barclays as we continue investing for long-term success.”

Stephen Dainton, the president of Barclays Bank PLC, added: “Our partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team will deepen our client engagement and elevate our brand across our key markets as we grow our investment banking and private banking and wealth management relationships.

“Working with one of the most storied teams in Formula 1 brings unparalleled global visibility.

“Barclays has long been one of sport’s most committed corporate partners — from the Premier League and the Women’s Super League to Lord’s, Wimbledon, NBA Brooklyn Nets and WNBA Liberty — and we pair those world stage platforms with major investment in community and grassroots sport.

“It’s this combination of elite performance and local impact that defines our approach.”

