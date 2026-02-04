Ferrari has secured a new technical operative to join its structure ahead of the F1 2026 season, securing Guillaume Dezoteux from Racing Bulls.

The French engineer has moved to Ferrari after almost two decades with the Racing Bulls squad in Faenza.

Ferrari secures Guillaume Dezoteux

Starting work at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello this week is Guillaume Dezoteux, the former head of vehicle performance at Racing Bulls.

Dezoteux confirmed his departure from Racing Bulls in a post on LinkedIn this week, saying, “Today is the end of my 18-year adventure with the Red Bull family—what a ride!

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the team, and I’m wishing them all the best in the upcoming season with the new car and the brand-new power unit.”

Dezoteux has been appointed Ferrari’s new head of performance operations, further adding strength to the team’s technical structure, which is led by his compatriot Loic Serra as technical director.

Alongside sporting director Diego Ioverno, Matteo Togninalli leads Ferrari‘s race weekend operations as head of trackside engineering, to whom Dezoteux will report.

A spokesperson for Ferrari confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Dezoteux has commenced work with the Scuderia as of this week.

Ferrari announces Brembo extension

In other technical news, Ferrari has also renewed its long-standing partnership with brake manufacturer Brembo, with the Italian company now becoming Ferrari’s technical partner across multiple series.

Alongside its F1 operations, Brembo will also supply Ferrari’s hypercar project in the World Endurance Championship, equipping the Scuderia with entire braking systems, including hydraulic and friction components, for the top-level competitions.

“The renewal of the agreement confirms the shared commitment of Ferrari and Brembo to pursuing the highest standards of innovation, quality, and performance,” read a team statement, “elements that have always distinguished the technological and sporting paths of both brands.”

Further to that, Garrett Motion has been confirmed as continuing to supply Ferrari with the turbo systems that will be fitted into the Ferrari power unit, having first joined forces with the Scuderia in 2014 at the start of the hybrid turbo V6 era.

“Garrett has been a trusted partner for many years, and their technology has consistently supported us in achieving our goals,” team boss Fred Vasseur said.

“As we prepare for the significant technical challenge of the 2026 regulations, we are pleased to continue this collaboration and to rely on Garrett’s expertise as we enter the next chapter of Formula 1.”

Finally, Ferrari has also confirmed a multi-year agreement with BBS as the Formula 1 teams can, once again, choose their suppliers.

Between 2022 and ’25, BBS was the sole supplier to all of the F1 teams, with the regulations for ’26 opening back up freedom of choice of supplier.

With Ferrari choosing BBS to supply its forged magnesium racing wheels, this resumes the historic technical partnership between the Italian and Japanese manufacturers, which dates back to 1992.

“BBS Japan will collaborate closely with Scuderia Ferrari HP on the development and production of forged magnesium racing wheels,” read a short statement, “bringing advanced wheel design expertise, state-of-the-art forging technologies, and rigorous quality-control processes to support performance and reliability under the 2026 technical regulations.”

