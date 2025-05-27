Williams have confirmed that junior driver Victor Martins will drive Alex Albon’s car in the opening practice session at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Martins, currently competing in the F2 feeder series with the ART Grand Prix team, linked up with Williams for F1 2025 after a stint with the Alpine team.

Victor Martins to replace Alex Albon for FP1 at Spanish GP

The 23-year-old, who previously won the F3 title with ART in 2023, currently sits eighth in the 2025 F2 standings with one podium – a third-place finish in the Jeddah feature race – from the first five rounds.

With Albon sitting out FP1 in Barcelona, Martins will take to the track as Carlos Sainz’s team-mate as the Spaniard makes his first appearance at his home race since his high-profile switch from Ferrari.

Martins said: “I’m super happy to be taking the wheel of the FW47 for the first time in Barcelona.”

“It will be an incredible experience to drive for the team. I’m working hard to prepare as much as possible to maximise my time in the car and make it a valuable session for myself and the team.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone at Atlassian Williams Racing for giving me this opportunity and I’m looking forward to enjoying every second of it!”

Sven Smeets, the Williams sporting director, added: “We’re proud that Victor will be taking part in his first Formula 1 session with Atlassian Williams Racing in Barcelona.

“He continues to demonstrate that he is a talented driver, and this session is an important step forward in his career as part of the Academy.

“His participation in our TPC programme and simulator work in Grove have prepared him well and we look forward to seeing him in the garage this weekend.”

Williams have enjoyed an encouraging start to the F1 2025 season and currently sit fifth in the Constructors’ standings with 54 points, 28 ahead of sixth-placed Haas.

Albon’s trio of fifth-place finishes – achieved in Australia, Miami and Emilia Romagna – remain the team’s best results so far.

Sainz’s best results include two eighth-place finishes in Saudi Arabia and Imola.

