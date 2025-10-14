Williams academy driver Luke Browning will drive Carlos Sainz’s car in the opening practice session at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, the team has announced.

Browning, 23, has enjoyed a competitive first full season in the F2 feeder series in 2025 and sits third in the drivers’ standings ahead of the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The Hitech driver trails leader Leonardo Fornaroli by 19 points having claimed his first victory of the season at Monza last month.

Browning made his first FP1 appearance with Williams at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi before replacing Sainz in opening practice at this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Cheshire-born driver has also carried out an extensive TPC [Testing of Previous Car] program with Williams’ 2023 car, as well as assisting the team’s 2025 efforts with simulator work at the factory.

Williams has announced that Browning will once again deputise for Sainz in FP1 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend.

Browning said: “I’m hugely grateful to be given another chance to drive in a free practice session with Williams and to experience the FW47 for a second time.

“I’ve been working hard to prepare for the session so I can make the most of this amazing opportunity and help the team plan for the race weekend ahead.

“I can’t wait to get back into an F1 car and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone in the Driver Academy and at Williams for their trust and support.”

Sven Smeets, the Williams sporting director, added: “Luke has had a strong season in Formula 2 so far, consistently showing his pace across a range of circuits and racing conditions.

“He has continued to support the team through his simulator work and the TPC program, preparing him well for his next free practice session.

“We look forward to seeing him take to the track in Mexico as build his experience as a Williams Racing Academy Driver.”

Sainz, who arrived from Ferrari at the start of the F1 2025 season, claimed Williams’ first podium finish since the shortened 2021 Belgian Grand Prix by finishing third in Azerbaijan last month.

However, the Spaniard trails teammate Alex Albon by a massive 38 points with six races of the campaign remaining.

Williams remain on course for its best result in the constructors’ championship since 2017 with the team holding a 30-point advantage over Racing Bulls in the fight for fifth place.

