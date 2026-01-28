Charles Leclerc has reflected on his first laps in the SF-26 after conducting the morning session of day two in Barcelona.

Having sat out day one, Ferrari was out on track in Barcelona on Tuesday and Leclerc completed 64 laps behind the wheel.

Charles Leclerc gives Ferrari updates after first Barcelona test

There is much anticipation surrounding Ferrari as pre-season testing gets underway and while no team is really sure where others are at this moment in time, the lack of any mechanical issues was at least a positive for Leclerc and the team.

Asked for his thoughts after completing the morning session, Leclerc said that despite the rain, it went according to plan.

“It was nice to be back in the car. Back in a very, very all-new car and very different to what we have been driving so far.

“For now it’s all about trying to understand if everything is working properly, which it kind of did.

“It’s not the best conditions because it has been a little bit raining this morning but actually we did our programme anyway because we are not focused on performance whatsoever.

“We’re more about looking at all the systems that are new on this car and seeing if everything works as it should. It did, so that’s a positive. Then we will go through slowly our programme.”

Having been with the team since 2019, Leclerc is well aware of the pressure on Ferrari this season to produce a strong car.

The 28-year-old said he hoped his team was the one to gain a “bigger advantage” than the other competitors with the new regulations.

“I am very excited,” he said of the season ahead.

“I am very excited to see what the others have in store and, when we start pushing a little bit more, to see where we are compared to the others.

“I think this year is a big opportunity for every team to do something different and to maybe gain a bigger advantage than what we have seen the last few years.

“I hope we are the team that will manage to make the difference but wherever we start we will push at the maximum to try and bring Ferrari back to the top. It’s been quite a few years, so I hope this one is ours.”

It has been 18 years since Ferrari last won the Drivers’ Championship and 17 since it last clinched the Constructors’.

