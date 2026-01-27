In a survey of PlanetF1.com readers, Ferrari has come out on top when it comes to the favourite livery of 2026 so far.

Seven of the 11 teams have unveiled their 2026 looks already, with four more to come in the run-up to Bahrain testing in February, but it is the Scuderia which holds the title of fan favourite so far.

Ferrari ahead of Mercedes as F1 2026 liveries ranked in fan poll

More than 1,000 of you voted as we put the question to you of which is your favourite 2026 livery to date, and while the Ferrari SF-26, with its extra doses of white compared to last season in apparent flashbacks to 1976 and 1993, very much split online opinion in our comments and on social media, it remains the favourite of the season so far.

Second as it stands is Mercedes, with Red Bull not far behind in the favourite livery stakes.

At the other end, it is Racing Bulls which props up the table as it stands – though with four more liveries to be unveiled in February, these rankings may well change in time.

Favourite F1 2026 livery so far: PlanetF1.com poll results

Ferrari: 27%

Mercedes: 23%

RBR: 19%

Audi: 11%

Haas: 9%

Alpine: 6%

Racing Bulls: 5%

We asked you for your opinions on social media and in our comments section, and not all of you agreed, so here’s a closer look at what some of you had to say:

Chaz: The Ferrari livery is by far the worst they have ever come up with right from the very beginning. Actually I dont mind the Audi design and the Haas is certainly smart too.

ABBA: The correct answer is: Red Bull, Racing Bulls, Haas, Alpine, Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi.

DriveRaceWin: I’d out Merc lower than Audi. Adding stripes is lack of effort.

Constantin: As criticised as it is by the “online designers” who would all prefer “a bit less white”, I absolutely love Ferrari’s livery the most by far. It has flow and personality, it is both striking and classy. Next would be Haas, Alpine and Racing Bulls (mostly for the car’s posture). Red Bull looks like a Christmas tree while Mercedes (despite the arrow looking thingy seen from above which is an ok idea) looks cheap in execution. If you put them all side by side, the Ferrari is still a Ferrari and the others are, well…the others.

Roland Eyre: That Red Bull metallic shade of blue is sensational. And the Racing Bulls is super funky. The Ferrari white feels too much like a collar to me. Unfortunately for them, their main sponsor’s blue will never gel well with red.

John Bruce: I like the Audi and the Haas looks good

The Ferrari is a big improvement over last year. The HP colors don’t really go that well with red

PeteH: Thus far both Audi and Mercedes look clean and crisp. The others are just a mish-mash of incoherent shapes and colours designed to pander to their sponsors and not aesthetics.

Dave G: Ferrari’s brighter red is much better, classic choice. Kudos.

But the real thing is Audi. Waiting for Cadillac now.

Pete Jelfs: If I’m honest I like the Ferrari and Mercedes just ahead of the Red Bull, then HAAS and Racing Bulls. Not sure why people are so apposed to the white on the Ferrari?

Craig Mager: I like how both RBR and Ferrari have gone away from the mat/dull finishes.

