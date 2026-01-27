Daniel Ricciardo admitted it took him some time to adapt to a new pace of life after leaving Formula 1, but has now found the right balance he wanted.

Ricciardo moved aside from Racing Bulls after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, with Liam Lawson stepping into the breach on a full-time basis.

Daniel Ricciardo: ‘It took me a little while to adjust’ after F1 retirement

While there were reports linking him with a return to the sport, he has confirmed on multiple occasions that he has retired from Formula 1 – even handing over his race number, 3, to Max Verstappen, a year before it was due to become available again.

Following the full-time rigours of training, marketing days, global travel and competing in Formula 1, Ricciardo now enjoys an altogether easier pace of life after stepping out of the Formula 1 paddock.

He has since taken on an ambassadorial role with Ford, which has seen him reunite with the Red Bull stable at recent marketing activities, including the team’s recent season launch in Detroit, which the Australian has said helps keep his hand in with the world of motorsport.

Going from a packed calendar with day marked to having fewer commitments would likely bring an adjustment period for anyone in that position, and Ricciardo has admitted the same applies to him.

“What is next for me is really just enjoying this pace of life I’m living now,” Ricciardo said in a Q&A with GQ Sports.

“It took me a little while to adjust from retirement, but now I’m finding, let’s say, my pace and my happiness, and with Ford and being the ambassador for them, it’s a way to still stay in racing, in motorsport, in the automotive world, but without the pressure that I put on myself for many years.

“So, that’s a nice balance that I’m very happy with.”

Ricciardo has made visits to the Formula 1 paddock since his retirement, sporting a new look in the process after leaving the sport.

Having taken a step back from full-time sport, he has taken the time to do what he could not when his calendar was fuller.

“Life has changed a lot, but it’s been good,” he added.

“I’ve had a lot of time to myself, time to grow a beard, doing things that I didn’t really get a chance to do when I was racing and travelling so much, and that’s a lot of time with family and friends.

“So [I’ve] enjoyed it a lot, getting to put a lot of miles on my [Ford] Raptor.”

