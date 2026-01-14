Daniel Ricciardo strengthens Ford ties on eve of Red Bull RB22 livery launch

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has strengthened his ties to Ford ahead of the Red Bull RB22 livery launch on Thursday.

It comes as Red Bull prepares to begin the first season of its new technical partnership with Ford in the F1 2026 campaign.

Daniel Ricciardo brand to collaborate with Ford Racing

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Ricciardo remains one of the most recognisable F1 stars of this century having made 257 starts between 2011 and 2024.

The Australian claimed eight victories over the course of his career with all but one win coming in Red Bull colours between 2014 and 2018.

Ricciardo made his last F1 appearance for Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix before being replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of that season.

After a year of almost total silence, Ricciardo announced his retirement from motorsport in September 2025, taking a new role as a global racing ambassador with Ford in the process.

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo?

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo? The compelling theories to explain his sharp F1 decline

Daniel Ricciardo: Defining the F1 legacy of the Honey Badger

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last year, Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls will become the first teams to unveil their new liveries for 2026 at a Ford season-launch event in Detroit on Thursday.

Ricciardo, now 36, is expected to attend the event alongside Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar and Racing Bulls pair Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Ahead of the launch, Ricciardo has revealed that his lifestyle brand, Enchanté, is to enter a collaboration with Ford Racing.

In a joint social media post between Enchanté and Ford Racing, Ricciardo said: “For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

“That’s why I love Ford. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor.

“From F1 to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, Ford’s passion for motorsports is very apparent. But what excites me most is how they continue to find ways of having fun.”

The post concluded: “Enchanté x Ford Racing.

“1.15.26.”

Ricciardo’s latest post comes after he hinted at a potential return to motorsport following an outing behind the wheel of the Ford Raptor T1+ after appearing in the Ford Raptor Rally event late last year.

The Perth-born driver admitted that he could be tempted to try the famous Baja 1000 off-road event in the coming years.

He said: “The itch for Baja is there, but I’ve got a lot to learn.

“A few more of these events and then ask me next year and we’ll see where I’m at!”

He added: “For me, it’s all about having fun. That’s always been my approach.

“In my racing career, I think people related to me because they saw how much joy I brought to it and the competitive side was almost secondary.

“I just wanted to enjoy it. I’m taking the same approach with this new role. It’s a completely fresh start.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Explained: How F1’s new ‘overtaking mode’ will work in 2026