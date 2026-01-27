F1 results: Unofficial testing times from Day 2 (Barcelona)

Max Verstappen topped the times on the second day of F1 testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Just two teams opted to make use of the circuit on the second day of the Barcelona shakedown, with Red Bull and Ferrari splitting their running across two drivers.

Red Bull finished the second day of pre-season testing with the quickest time, although Max Verstappen’s reported 1:19.578 was just over 1.4 seconds slower than what new teammate Isack Hadjar managed on Monday.

Verstappen was behind the wheel of the new RB22 on Tuesday morning, making the most of the clearer conditions before the rain fell in the afternoon – he is said to have completed around 25 laps of the circuit.

Only Red Bull and Ferrari opted to use up one of their three days on Tuesday, with Verstappen joined on track by Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver completed a race distance, with a fastest time just over a second off the pace set by Verstappen.

In the afternoon, Hadjar was slotted back into the RB22 as the rain fell and, in the late afternoon, images emerged on social media of the Red Bull driver having reportedly crashed at Turn 14.

The images suggested the car had picked up damage to the rear of the car, and there has yet to be any confirmation from the team as to the cause of the alleged incident or the extent of the damage.

With Red Bull having used up two of its three permitted days, it can now choose which of the remaining three days to use for its final outing.

Lewis Hamilton was given the responsibility of Ferrari’s afternoon running, and he came close to matching Leclerc’s purported mileage as he racked up circa 53 laps.

Close to the end of the day, McLaren confirmed it intends to begin its testing programme in Barcelona on Wednesday, having sat out the first two days of the event.

With no official live timing available to media and journalists, times and lap counts have been collated and vetted across multiple sources; however, these times are completely unofficial.

Testing results from Day 2 (Barcelona)

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.578 25 laps Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.266 65 laps Isack Hadjar Red Bull +12.313 43 laps Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +13.294 53 laps

