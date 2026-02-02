Christian Horner has effectively ruled out a paddock appearance at the Australian Grand Prix.

Although Horner will be on a speaking tour in Australia in the weeks ahead of the F1 2026 season opener, he has clarified that without a role in the paddock, he is not inclined to attend Albert Park.

Christian Horner: ‘I don’t want to go back to F1 paddock unless I have something to do’

Horner, whose two-decade stint with Red Bull abruptly ended last July, has been linked with moves to different teams since his departure from the sport.

He recently confirmed his intention to return to Formula 1 as a stakeholder, rather than an employee, and is among a group of investors interested in acquiring a stake in the Alpine F1 team.

The ex-Red Bull boss has not attended a race weekend since last year’s British Grand Prix. However, the 52-year-old will soon be embarking on a three-date speaking tour of Australia, with a date in Melbourne on February 24, before heading onto Sydney two days later, and finishing in Perth on March 2, the beginning of Australian Grand Prix race week.

PlanetF1.com was present at Horner’s first public speaking engagement since he left the sport, at the European Motor Show in Dublin, and while he has “unfinished business” in F1, any return will be on his terms.

“I don’t want to go back into the paddock unless I have something to do,” Horner said.

“I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team that I built, you know, some great people and personalities.

“But I’ve enjoyed this period of time out and having time.

“I’m sure there’s going to be loads of speculation, but I’m peaceful in myself at the moment, where, if there’s the right opportunity, then I definitely will have a good look at it.

“I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in Formula 1. It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to have finished.

“But I’m not going to come back for just anything. I’m only going to come back for something that can win.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

