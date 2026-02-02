Jenson Button has been named team ambassador at Aston Martin, ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

The 2009 World Champion had held a senior advisory role at former team, Williams, in recent years, and has now taken on an ambassadorial position with Aston Martin ahead of the new campaign.

Jenson Button named Aston Martin team ambassador

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Button drove for several teams throughout his Formula 1 career and, while he never drove for the Silverstone-based outfit in its multiple guises during his time on the grid, his affinity with Aston Martin’s power unit manufacturers, Honda, goes back a long way.

Button, who retired from full-time racing at the end of 2025, drove for the Honda-powered BAR team through the mid-2000s, which which he won his first Grand Prix in 2006, which later became Honda’s factory team.

After moving to McLaren, the final two seasons of Button’s Formula 1 career were again powered by the Japanese manufacturer. And away from Formula 1, Button won the Super GT title in Japan, again using Honda power.

Aston Martin confirmed Button had joined the team on a multi-year deal to support the team’s media, commercial and partner relations, travelling globally to represent Aston Martin at different events, partner programmes and media engagements.

Post-Barcelona F1 shakedown analysis

Shakedown conclusions: Mercedes back in the light, Red Bull finds peace, key Newey question

Winners and losers from the Barcelona testing shakedown (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya)

This move is also something of a reunion for Button, who partnered Fernando Alonso at McLaren in the latter stages of his Formula 1 career.

“Joining Aston Martin Aramco during such a transformative time in the team and the sport’s history is really exciting for me,” Button said.

“Honda’s new works partnership with the team was a huge draw and I look forward to bringing my years of experience working with them to my new role as ambassador.

“The 2026 season is going to be fascinating and being part of such an ambitious team is a real opportunity. I can’t wait for Melbourne!”

Aston Martin’s managing director of commercial, Jefferson Slack, added: “Jenson is one of the most respected figures in modern Formula 1 and we are delighted to welcome him to Aston Martin Aramco as Team Ambassador.

“He brings World Championship pedigree, deep experience with Honda, and an outstanding ability to connect with fans and partners around the world.

“As we enter the sport’s defining new era in 2026, Jenson’s insight and presence will be a valuable asset as we continue building this team for long-term success.”

Alongside his endurance racing career in recent years, Button has also been a punditry regular on British TV for Sky Sports F1.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Mercedes W17 ‘worked brilliantly’ as Shovlin casts Barcelona verdict