Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion turned Sky F1 pundit, says retirement “feels really good” after bringing his racing career to an end in 2025.

Button remains one of the most recognisable F1 drivers of this century having made 306 grand prix starts between 2000 and 2017.

Sky F1 pundit Jenson Button lifts lid on decision to retire from racing

The British driver collected 15 victories over the course of his career and famously clinched the world championship with the Brawn GP team in 2009.

After his final F1 appearance for McLaren at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix, Button turned his attention to other categories of motorsport, competing in the World Endurance Championship, GT racing and NASCAR over recent years.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Button announced last July his decision to leave the Cadillac Hertz Team Jota WEC outfit.

The 45-year-old initially left the door open to a part-time racing program for 2026, but went on to confirm his retirement from professional motorsport ahead of November’s WEC season finale in Bahrain.

Asked how it feels now his career is officially over, Button told Sky F1: “It feels really good. Really good.

“It was amazing. It was such a ride, such a rollercoaster and journey. But I’ve got a new one now.”

Asked what prompted his decision to retire, Button conceded that “you can’t play anymore” in motorsport, revealing that he “just didn’t have the time” to dedicate himself to his craft anymore.

He explained: “When I left F1, I left F1 so I could go and race in other things. I was still young enough to be competitive.

“So I did and and then through the COVID time, I sort of thought: ‘Maybe I should go back to full-time racing.’

“So I took a year out and then had those two years with Jota, which has been amazing. Really good fun, like a real family team.

“That’s what I wanted, so to see out my career with them really meant a lot.

“But you can’t play anymore with professional racing. You have to take it 100 per cent serious.

“You’re racing against unbelievably talented drivers, young kids that are coming in and putting it on the line every time they go out.

“I just didn’t have the time to do the homework, so it was time.”

Button, who also acts as an ambassador to the Williams F1 team, teased that he will make more television appearances going forward now his racing commitments have ceased.

He added: “And you get to see me more often now. Lucky you!”

