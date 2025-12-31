Martin Brundle reveals favourite and most awkward F1 2025 moment

Martin Brundle looked back on his F1 2025 that was, picking out a favourite moment, and an awkward one that he would like to forget.

Getting behind the wheel of McLaren’s 2023 MCL60 in Austin, unsurprisingly, was the highlight of Brundle’s year. On the flip side, mistaking music icon Lewis Capaldi for his brother, was the most awkward moment which came to mind for Brundle.

Martin Brundle: ‘Oh, my God, that’s Lewis Capaldi’

Speaking on Sky F1 following the 2025 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Brundle was asked for his “most awkward” grid walk moment of the year.

Having initially quipped “pretty much all of them”, he quickly picked an unfortunate winner.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Brundle, as part of his iconic grid walk segment, headed over for a chat with Lewis Capaldi… eventually.

“Lewis, wonderful to see you,” said Brundle.

It wasn’t Lewis.

Brundle had in fact approached Lewis’s brother, Aidan. He had got his Capaldis mixed up.

“Martin, I’m his brother,” Aidan informed the nine-time F1 podium scorer.

Lewis soon appeared, as Brundle’s awkward laughter quickly turned into a hilarious, feel-good exchange between the trio.

It was signed-off by Brundle failing to spot Lewis’ outstretched hand, Brundle leaving Lewis to shake his own hand to the camera and burst into laughter.

“Getting Lewis Capaldi’s brother, instead of Lewis Capaldi… Especially when two seconds later, some bloke walks in, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s Lewis Capaldi, isn’t it?'” Brundle reflected on his most awkward F1 2025 grid walk moment.

“Yeah, endless things like that.”

Lewis would share the footage of that blooper on his social media, with the caption: ‘bitched by Brundle.’

Brundle issued the following reply: “Sincere apologies Lewis, I turned around to the camera with an urgent 3 second count going on in my ears to wind up for the national anthem.

“Had no idea you were trying to shake my hand.

“A cardinal sin on my part which I hope to put right one day. Hope you enjoyed F1.”

So, that was Brundle’s most awkward moment.

His highlight was getting to drive Norris’s McLaren MCL60, which the Brit raced in 2023.

Brundle got behind the wheel of Norris’ car at the Circuit of The Americas – home of the United States Grand Prix – with ‘F1: The Movie’ star Brad Pitt also taking the McLaren for a spin.

“My favourite moment, personally, was driving the McLaren around Austin,” Brundle confirmed, “which I just adored.”

