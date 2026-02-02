George Russell suffered a cut to his leg in a garage accident with the Mercedes W17 car at last week’s Barcelona shakedown.

The incident occurred as Mercedes appeared to cement its status as the team to beat in F1 2026 at the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week.

George Russell ‘kicked the car’ as Mercedes W17 footage released

The W17 car proved fast and reliable in the hands of Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli, with Mercedes the only team to hit the 500-lap landmark.

Russell set what had been the fastest lap of the test on the penultimate afternoon before Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton posted a late flyer to steal top spot in the closing stages of the final day.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, a senior source suggested that Russell could scarcely disguise his happiness while making his way through the paddock in Barcelona after Mercedes’ strong start to pre-season.

It has since emerged that Mercedes’ test was not entirely drama-free, however, with Russell suffering a small cut to his leg in the garage in Barcelona.

A clip posted to social media by the Mercedes team showed Russell grazing his left shin against the W17’s bargeboard while making his way around the garage.

The incident appeared to draw blood with Russell later covering the wound with a small flannel with a bag of ice sitting on top.

Russell laughed off the incident in Barcelona by quipping: “I kicked the car!”

He then revealed the injury to the camera, Russell then remarked: “It’s quite lumpy. It is quite lumpy.”

Asked if the wound will heal or if he might be left with a scar, Russell smiled as he replied: “Oh, it’ll be fine, mate. It’ll rub off.”

Russell, is entering his fifth full season as a Mercedes driver in F1 2026. He is not the only British Formula 1 driver to have been in the wars off track over recent years.

McLaren driver Lando Norris suffered a cut to his nose while partying in Amsterdam in April 2024, before ending his wait for a maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix a week later before winning a first world championship last season.

The Brit was injured again last season while celebrating his victory in the 2025 British Grand Prix, suffering a cut nose as a photographer fell from a fence above him.

“Long story, but now I have two scars on my nose,” he said following the incident. “One was lonely, so now I’ve got two.

“But it’s all part of the memories of Silverstone.”

