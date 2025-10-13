Christian Horner and Red Bull have officially parted, with speculation ramping up over where the Brit could pop back up in Formula 1. But, never mind as a team principal or team owner, how about as a pundit?

Former Red Bull technical operations director and ex-Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, believes Horner would be a “perfect” fit for Sky’s Formula 1 coverage. That is, in fact, a very good shout, and would inject some colour back into Formula 1, which has been missing since Horner was ousted.

Christian Horner on Sky F1: Yes please!

Horner was shown the door by Red Bull shortly following the British Grand Prix in July, with an official parting confirmed in September. PlanetF1.com understands that came with a settlement agreement worth around $100 million for Horner, who could be free to return to F1 before the second half of next year.

PlanetF1.com understands that Horner is not in active discussions to return to the sport, with his focus currently on family time. But, if and when the 51-year-old starts plotting a comeback route, Steiner suggested that Sky F1 TV work would be an option.

Steiner – who transitioned into F1 punditry after leaving Haas – believes Horner would be the “perfect” fit for the broadcaster, which has held the live broadcasting rights for Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland since 2012. Sky’s coverage is also simulcasted in various other key F1 markets.

“He’s a new unemployed,” said Steiner of Horner, while appearing on the Red Flags podcast. “I think he gets busy pretty quick.

“But, I don’t know. I haven’t spoken with him since he left Red Bull, so I don’t know what’s in his mind, what he wants to do.

“Maybe he just wants to go back into it. Could easily be. But, maybe he’s happy to do something else.

“I mean, Christian could easily go on TV, on Sky. It’s like, perfect. He’s British, and he knows the sport very well.”

That being said, Steiner does suspect that Horner would prefer the team route back into Formula 1.

“But I think Christian is trying to get somewhere in a team again,” said Steiner. “He lived it for so long. That’s his passion.

“But, I think he needs to give himself a little bit of time to calm down, not to take the first opportunity, but to see around, what else is around.”

If that offer does come from Sky F1, Horner accepting it would be a huge boost for Formula 1. He is a charismatic figure, someone never afraid to ruffle some feathers, which would be very compelling to observe with him on the other side of the fence as a pundit.

Since Laurent Mekies took over from Horner at Red Bull, results on the track have improved. Max Verstappen won the the Italian and Azerbaijan GPs, while he has not finished lower than second in his last four races. Yet, it feels a bit… flat. Horner brought some added entertainment value to the F1 table.

His frenemy over at Mercedes, Toto Wolff, has said as much.

“Now that he’s gone, at least for a while, a real personality has left the sport,” said Wolff of Horner, when speaking with Formula.hu.

“He was controversial and divisive, but he was one of the main characters here. We can safely say that he was as significant as a great driver.”

Horner popping up as a Sky F1 pundit from time to time, would be a breath of fresh air for F1 fans. Think how the likes of Nico Rosberg and Jacques Villeneuve spice up the Sky F1 coverage with their no-nonsense approach.

Horner interviewing Wolff – now, that would be must-see!

