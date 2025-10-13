Former F1 driver Derek Daly claims McLaren made a “huge mistake” parting ways with Alex Dunne amidst rumours Red Bull could pick up the Irishman for its Racing Bulls team.

McLaren and Dunne announced their shock split earlier this month, the Formula 2 driver leaving McLaren’s junior programme with immediate effect.

Has McLaren made a ‘huge mistake’ with Alex Dunne?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

“From today, I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme,” Dunne said in a post on social media.

“I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren who has helped me develop and improve as a driver. To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car, followed by two FP1 sessions, is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart.

“I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you, Papaya family.”

Dunne drove the MCL39 in FP1 in Austria and again at Monza and was in line for further FP1 outings and a post-season rookie test with McLaren, but PlanetF1.com understands that a disagreement over the best path forward led to some tensions setting in.

The 19-year-old is already being linked to Red Bull and has met with motorsport director Helmut Marko at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Those talks, though, were more introductory than discussions about the future.

Daly reckons McLaren has made a big mistake letting the Irish driver go.

More on Alex Dunne in F1

👉 How Alex Dunne has found an ‘extra level’ as McLaren junior eyes F1

👉The hidden quality Alex Dunne showed McLaren in ‘impressive’ debut run

“Alex Dunne, I know, has the utmost confidence and faith in his own driving abilities,” Daly told RacingNews365.

“He’s prepared to jump in if a seat is presented to him.

“Red Bull has to be cognizant of the fact of ‘look, let’s make sure we don’t make another mistake and throw drivers in and out’.

“The great thing is that Red Bull recognises there’s a fast, aggressive Red Bull-type of driver.

“He’s now become available on the market, which I think was a huge mistake by McLaren.

“I think Red Bull is going to try and grab him to give him a chance to develop into what he can be.

“It’s the best scenario for Alex. But I can’t believe that McLaren dropped the ball and let him go.

“Somebody, someday, will have to answer that question, because it absolutely makes no sense.”

24 hours after McLaren’s announcement, Marko was quizzed on Dunne potentially having a future within the Red Bull organisation and praised the Formula 2 race winner as being “very much like” a Red Bull driver.

“We’re in discussions now that he’s free,” Marko told Sky Deutschland.

“He’s very aggressive, quick, and has strong car control. He’s still making plenty of mistakes at the moment – but he’s very much like a Red Bull driver.”

It’s understood that, at present, no deal has been signed between Dunne and Red Bull, nor has an agreement reached.

However, in order to race in Formula 1, Dunne has to secure the necessary super licence points and requires a third-place finish in this year’s Formula 2 championship. At present, he’s fifth on 130 points, 31 down on P3 with two rounds remaining.

Read next: Oscar Piastri McLaren exit claim draws clear Guenther Steiner response