Mario Andretti, the 1978 Formula 1 World Champion, bluntly replied “yes” when asked if he is starting to lose faith in the leadership of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

That unfiltered admission from Andretti is especially stark considering that Cadillac F1 – the incoming team for which Andretti will be on the board of directors – has entered into an alliance with Ferrari. Cadillac will hit the F1 2026 grid powered by Ferrari engines in a multi-year arrangement.

Mario Andretti losing faith in Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Vasseur’s future as Ferrari team boss was called into question earlier in the year, as reports in Italy began to swirl. Ferrari concluded that consistency was key, and to silence the speculation, signed Vasseur to a new multi-year contract.

However, Ferrari has struggled to use this as positive momentum to kick on. The team had targeted a championship challenge in F1 2025, having pushed McLaren to a 2024 Constructors’ title decider in Abu Dhabi.

Instead, McLaren has retained the crown with six races to spare, while bar an incredible late-season Max Verstappen surge, the Drivers’ title will go to one of the McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris.

Ferrari has not yet won a grand prix in 2025, and has gone five grands prix without a podium.

Appearing at the Festival dello Sport, Andretti was asked therefore if he is starting to lose faith in Vasseur.

“Yes,” was his blunt reply, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Not exactly a glowing vote of confidence from Andretti for the leader of Ferrari, the team which will supply Cadillac with engines from next season.

F1 2026 brings with it sweeping changes on the chassis and engine side, with Cadillac F1 joining as the new, 11th team. The future blueprint is for Cadillac F1 to compete with a General Motors power unit. But, until then, the team will be powered by Ferrari engines.

But, while Andretti’s faith in Vasseur is waning, the same cannot be said for his view on Ferrari as a team.

“Ferrari is Ferrari, and sooner or later, it will come back. Always,” Andretti promises, as a former Ferrari racer.

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

Ferrari leadership was a topic also picked up on recently by ex-Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo.

“Today, Ferrari lacks a leader,” he said at the premiere of Luca: Seeing Red.

“Today, there is no leadership, and above all, there is no soul. I don’t know Vasseur, and I’m not criticising him, but I see an isolated man. There have been too many changes, the team needs stability.

“Today, there is a lack of a leader, a strong and determined soul.”

He added: “Today I see a team that, despite all the previous announcements, has not won a single race.”

Currently third in the Constructors’ Championship, Ferrari is in battle with Mercedes and Red Bull for the runner-up spot. Ferrari sits 27 points behind Mercedes.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

Read next: Charles Leclerc’s manager makes telling driver market claim amid Ferrari woes