Rumors emerged following the Singapore Grand Prix that Australian racer Oscar Piastri could consider leaving McLaren behind for new horizons — but many, including Guenther Steiner, are wondering why he would do that.

From the perspective of the former Haas F1 team principal, there’s not only nowhere better for Piastri to go, but he’s also currently in line to become McLaren’s World Champion heading into 2026.

Guenther Steiner: Oscar Piastri should remain with McLaren

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix saw chaos descend on the McLaren Racing team when Lando Norris, from fifth on the grid, collided with both Max Verstappen and his teammate Oscar Piastri as he launched into a gap on the first lap.

The Australian driver was initially furious, telling the team that Norris’ move was not very “team-like” and that it was “not fair” that the team declined to intervene in the incident during the race itself.

It didn’t take long before Australian reporters latched onto a report from Swiss outlet Blick that claimed Piastri is eyeing a move to Ferrari for the F1 2027 season.

As noted by PlanetF1.com at the time, a move for Piastri at this time makes very little sense.

Formula 1 is on the cusp of a brand-new regulatory set that will be introduced in 2026, one that will transform everything from the power units to the aerodynamics — and, as such, we’ll likely see changes in the pecking order.

Ferrari could indeed emerge as a strong championship contender in 2026, but McLaren could also produce the most dominant car. A seat could open up at Ferrari for 2027, but it’s just as likely that both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton could remain committed to the team for the foreseeable future.

Asked about the likelihood of Piastri leaving McLaren on the Red Flags Podcast, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner almost immediately dismissed the notion.

“First of all, he’s going to win the world championship this year, so that’s why he should stay there,” Steiner said of Piastri.

“Next year, wherever you go — first of all, there is no seats in the next year. And wherever you go, you wouldn’t know where you’re going, and I think McLaren at the moment is doing a pretty good job.”

It would make sense, then, that McLaren would emerge as a strong competitor in 2026. The team has already turned its attention to developing its 2026 machinery, whereas competitors like Red Bull Racing have introduced small upgrades in recent races that could be taking away from its developmental capacity next season.

Further, Steiner doesn’t believe there would be any logical reason for Piastri to go elsewhere.

“Obviously he can beat Lando. If he can beat him this year, I think his hope should be to beat him in the future as well,” Steiner stated.

“Why should he leave?”

Many rumors of Piastri’s departure have been powered by ongoing conspiracy theories that the Australian driver is being put at a disadvantage compared to Lando Norris, who some fans consider to be the team’s ‘favorite.’

Steiner dismissed that notion, too.

“I don’t think they put him at a disadvantage; they just don’t put him at an advantage, so he has to fight for everything,” Steiner said.

“But if he wins the world championship, I think he will for sure the world champion in the team and that is what counts.

“I don’t think he’s leaving. No. Shouldn’t be leaving. Should stay there.”

The exact nature of Piastri’s contract with McLaren is unclear; in March of 2025, the Australian driver inked a “multi-year” deal to remain with the Woking-based team. While the exact length of the contract has not been revealed, it’s sensible to assume that it would carry the Australian driver through 2026 and 2027, at the very least.

Lando Norris also signed a “multi-year” contract back in 2024 which extended his existing contract beyond the 2025 season.

