Fernando Alonso, rather unexpectedly, found his name mentioned as Alex Palou defended his decision to renege on a deal to join McLaren’s IndyCar team with an eye on Formula 1.

In 2022, McLaren announced it had signed Palou, only for Chip Ganassi Racing to put out a press release insisting he was still under contract as it exercised its option on the driver.

Palou questions best team: “Then that driver cannot win races”

As that played out behind closed doors, it was announced the Spaniard would continue with CGR as an IndyCar driver for the 2023 season while also filling a reserve driver role for McLaren in Formula 1.

He was expected to then join McLaren’s IndyCar team in 2024, potentially making the switch to Formula 1 in the years to come.

Palou, though, pulled out of the McLaren deal, sparking a court case with the papaya team claiming $20.7 million in damages against the driver for breach of contract.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown told the media at the time that Palou had “informed us that he has no intention of honouring his contract with us in IndyCar or Formula 1”, with the matter landing the two parties in the London High Court as McLaren seeks damages.

The court case is underway in London and, while giving testimony, Palou unexpectedly drew double F1 World Champion Alonso into the proceedings.

The Spaniard’s defence is based on his claim that he was “deceived”, as his solicitor Nick De Marco KC put it, by McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Giving testimony, Palou explained: “At the time, I thought he was genuine.

“I now consider that Zak made me think that there was an opportunity to have the full-time F1 seat as a negotiating tactic to get me to sign for McLaren’s IndyCar team.”

And racing for McLaren’s IndyCar team was never the dream of the then-2021 IndyCar champion.

After all, he’d noted that even double F1 World Champion Alonso, one of the “best drivers” ever, couldn’t win with McLaren’s IndyCar team.

Alonso entered the Indy 500 with McLaren-Honda-Andretti in 2017, but retired late in the race with an engine failure. He tried again in 2019 with McLaren Racing, but didn’t make the grid and went on to make a third attempt in 2020 with Arrow McLaren, where he finished 21st.

“If,” said Palou, “a driver does not have the machinery and the best team around, then that driver cannot win races.”

“There are many examples of big names in motorsport who were not able to perform because of the machinery they were given”.

“Fernando Alonso is a two-time F1 champion and probably one of the best drivers in the recent era. In fact, many people would say the best.

“In 2019, Fernando tried to qualify for the Indy 500 with McLaren. However, he failed to qualify against a driver who was a rookie and had no previous experience in the Indy 500 [Kyle Kaiser].

“In 2017, Fernando qualified for the Indy 500 with another team [Andretti] and almost won until the car broke. In 2020, Fernando finished 21st for the Indy 500 with McLaren.”

That Alonso couldn’t succeed in a one-off shock result had Palou concerned that an entire season could be even more brutal.

He added: “Maybe a driver can in one race do something a little more aggressive, but I do not consider that a driver can during the course of a full year or four or five years have too much impact.”

“This has been seen with many other drivers, such as Fernando Alonso.”

Palou has since gone on to win the 2023, 2024, and 2025 titles with Chip Ganassi in IndyCar, while McLaren, who wrapped up the Constructors’ title in Formula 1 in Singapore, has two drivers fighting for the World title.

Oscar Piastri is up against his teammate Lando Norris, separated by 22 points, with Max Verstappen also in the running.

The trial is ongoing.

