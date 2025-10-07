Oscar Piastri linked with shock McLaren exit: Why on earth would he do that?

Harmony remains at McLaren, but the Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris boat was further rocked by what went down at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Off the back of that collision between the McLaren duo – which initially left Piastri furious – a report that claims Piastri could seal a future switch to Ferrari is gathering attention in his native Australia. McLaren has little cause for concern.

Oscar Piastri to Ferrari talk makes no sense at this stage

The report, which is generating traction in Piastri’s homeland, originates from respected Swiss outlet Blick.

It is stated that Piastri has his eye on a move to Maranello for 2027, citing uncertain futures for both current Ferrari drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Of course, such a consideration from Piastri could be linked to recent events. He was moved aside for Norris at Monza in the interest of fairness, after a slow pit-stop for Norris, who allowed Piastri behind him to stop first. Come Singapore, Piastri hinted that McLaren should be returning the favour after Norris forcibly came through at Turn 3. McLaren did not intervene.

“That’s not fair, I’m sorry, that’s not fair,” Piastri vented. This only fed the conspiracy theorists who believe Norris is McLaren’s favourite, the driver they want as their champion.

Thus, step forward a new exit report. But, why, oh why, would Piastri be thinking right now about joining Ferrari?

Formula 1 dives into the great unknown for 2026, as new chassis and engine regulations arrive. Major shifts in the pecking order are very likely, but no crystal ball is going to tell a driver before that point which will be the best seat for 2027.

Maybe Ferrari will be the leading team come 2026. Maybe McLaren will be, or maybe they will fall down the ranks. Maybe Lewis Hamilton will retire at the end of 2026, perhaps he won’t. Leclerc could leave, but then he affirmed his continued commitment to Ferrari when exit talk bubbled up earlier this year. The theme here: uncertainty.

Strip it all back, and right now, Piastri is leading the Drivers’ Championship by 22 points over Norris, and McLaren has just retained the Constructors’ Championship with six rounds to spare. Why on earth would Piastri be thinking about joining Ferrari.

It was not too long ago that Piastri to Red Bull was all the rage. Ultimately, it is a case of any team with a questionable driver line-up being linked with the driver leading the championship.

Piastri signed a new McLaren contract in March, keeping him there until at least the end of 2028. If, and only if, McLaren falls away when the new rules arrive, perhaps Piastri would start to look elsewhere, should there be a performance-related escape route in that deal.

But, a bit of heat-of-the-moment radio rage, is not going to have Piastri plotting his McLaren departure.

