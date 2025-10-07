You have had your say on the first-corner contact between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Singapore, and it’s safe to say the vote is split.

Piastri was left unhappy after Norris moved towards the inside at Turn 3, but made contact with him on the way through as the Briton ended up taking third place at Marina Bay, with Piastri in fourth crossing the finish line.

PlanetF1.com readers split on Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri clash in Singapore

We offered you the chance to have your say on how that moment panned out on Sunday, and you turned out in numbers as you weighed in on the weekend’s key flashpoint.

At time of writing, with nearly 2,000 votes cast, we can confirm that the results to the question: ‘Was Lando Norris’ opening lap pass on Oscar Piastri acceptable?’ are as follows:

Yes: 48%

No: 35%

Racing incident: 17%

*Results subject to change upon further voting

No clear majority has been reached either side, though ‘yes’ and ‘racing incident’ would combine to create a 65-35 split for Norris’ move being unacceptable on track.

The stewards did take a look at the contact between the two McLaren drivers and decided no further action, and after Piastri’s protestations on team radio, he took a slightly different stance after the race.

“I thought in the moment, you know, obviously, it’s the first lap, tensions are high… We’re obviously encouraged to share our views on what happened, and I did that, and I’m sure we’ll discuss,” he said after the chequered flag.

“We’ve obviously spoken about a number of things. Could things have been better at certain points? Yes, but ultimately, it’s a learning process with the whole team.

“I’m very, very happy that the intentions are very well-meaning, if that makes sense. So I have absolutely no concerns about that.

“Just obviously, there’s been some tough situations this year, and this is another one.”

Norris added: “McLaren just wants to win every race it can, no matter who it is. So they’re always going to give us the best chance of doing that.

“I’m sure there’ll be a small leniency of like, they’re more and more willing just to say, ‘do whatever’, you know, ‘like kids go have fun’.

“But as a team, you know, we’re very confident and proud that we’re doing things the correct way and the right way, and that’s what we want. That’s what both Oscar and myself are happy with is our approach as a team.”

Piastri’s World Championship lead over his teammate has narrowed to 22 points as the Formula 1 calendar rolls on to Austin later in October.

