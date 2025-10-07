Fernando Alonso was, to put it mildly, annoyed with Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix as he chased down the Ferrari driver only for Hamilton to rack up one track violation after another as his Ferrari’s brakes failed.

That meant Alonso wasn’t able to pass him on the track, but he did eventually get awarded seventh place ahead of Hamilton when the Briton was demoted to eighth with a five-second time penalty.

Lewis Hamilton’s response to Fernando Alonso’s ‘I cannot f**ing believe it’ rant

Alonso was not impressed and went on a sweary rant.

“I cannot believe it. I cannot f**ing believe it. I cannot f**ing believe it!” raged the Aston Martin driver. “I mean, I cannot f**ing believe it. I cannot f**ing believe it.

“Is it safe to drive with no brakes?

“Five seconds, minimum!

“For me, you cannot drive when the car is not safe, you know. Sometimes, they try to disqualify me with no mirror, and now you have no brakes, and everything is fine? I doubt it.”

Informed of his potential track limit violation penalty by his race engineer, Hamilton did initially question whether a penalty was justified as it “force majeure”.

The stewards, however, didn’t agree with that as an argument in Hamilton’s favour.

“During the hearing, the driver confirmed that he left the track at several occasions,” the ruling read. He was trying to manage a brakes issue situation.

“This being said, after further investigation, and in accordance with the list of exemptions foreseen in the Driving Standards Guidelines, the Stewards considered that this was not a justifiable reason and apply the usual penalty for such type of infringement.”

“This,” they added, “was not contested by the team representative nor the driver.”

Taking the penalty on the chin, Hamilton instead went on to social media to mock Alonso’s “I cannot f**ing believe it” rant.

“18 years of…” he wrote on an Instagram video in which the ‘One foot in the grave’ actor repeats “I don’t believe it” again and again.

Although Hamilton didn’t actually mention Alonso, the vid was widely interpreted to be his reaction to Alonso’s rant.

Lewis Hamilton posting this video the day after Fernando Alonso’s radio message is exactly why we love their rivalry 😅 pic.twitter.com/xWBXK2Be39 — Autosport (@autosport) October 6, 2025

Hamilton and Alonso have shared the F1 grid since 2007 when they were teammates at McLaren in the Briton’s debut campaign.

Amidst qualifying gate and spy gate, the relationship fell apart very quickly with Alonso leaving McLaren after just one season to return to Renault while Hamilton went on to claim the 2008 Drivers’ title with McLaren.

They have banged wheels and traded barbs in the years since, but as the two oldest drivers on today’s grid, the animosity has died down in recent years.

Well it had, until Singapore…

