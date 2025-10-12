Strap yourself in, as we set off on a high-speed run through the latest F1 news headlines, from 12 October.

Fernando Alonso got an unexpected mention as the court case involving Alex Palou and McLaren continues, while the team in papaya has been placed on high alert by rival Red Bull apparently solving a critical RB21 issue. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Even Fernando Alonso couldn’t win in IndyCar with McLaren

A London High Court case is ongoing featuring multi-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou and McLaren, which is claiming $20.7 million in damages after Palou reneged on his contract.

Palou’s defence is based on his claim that he was “deceived” – as per his solicitor Nick De Marco KC – by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, with the apparent inference of an F1 seat opportunity.

Not dreaming of a McLaren IndyCar drive, Palou noted that even Alonso – a two-time World Champion and one of the “best drivers” around – could not win with McLaren’s IndyCar squad.

McLaren declare Max Verstappen and Red Bull ‘in the game’

With two wins in his last three races – and a result no lower than second in his latest four attempts – Max Verstappen has given himself an outside shot at claiming a fifth consecutive title.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella considers Verstappen a threat to his drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. He suspects Red Bull “might have resolved both of these high-drag and Singapore factors” which hamstrung them in the past.

Max Verstappen declared ‘by far the number one’

Facing a Verstappen with improved Red Bull machinery, it means Piastri and Norris will need to fight off the absolute best driver in Formula 1.

At least that is the assessment of Verstappen made by former Ferrari president and team principal Luca di Montezemolo.

Charles Leclerc to become F1 ‘silly season’ major player?

Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move over the past few seasons. He could find his Red Bull future becoming a talking point again in F1 2026, depending on how the team starts out in the new era.

Could Charles Leclerc also be up for grabs? The frustration has shown in Leclerc over Ferrari’s poor form recently, and his manager has hinted that a Ferrari exit could be on the cards for Leclerc at the end of his deal, should Ferrari not improve.

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson heading for Red Bull exit?

But, before we get to next year’s driver market, there is more urgent business to attend to. Red Bull has four F1 2026 seats across Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls, yet Verstappen continuing to lead the senior team’s charge is the only certainty.

If Isack Hadjar steps up to Red Bull for F1 2026, as expected, and performs, then multi-time W Series champion, turned Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick, says: “They constantly need to be trying to find these young drivers to put in the Racing Bulls, develop them up to ultimately go into the Red Bull Racing seat.”

That could spell catastrophic news for Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, as Arvid Lindblad and Alex Dunne continue to be linked with Racing Bulls.

