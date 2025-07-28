Laurent Mekies told Red Bull to give it some more thought before hanging up on Helmut Marko and Oliver Mintzlaff when they phoned to ask him to replace Christian Horner.

Red Bull moved on to only its second team principal in its 21-year Formula 1 history when the team announced two weeks ago that Horner had been relieved of his operational duties, replaced by Mekies.

The decision, which Marko has revealed was “made by Oliver Mintzlaff”, the CEO of Red Bull, came as a shock to Horner who broke the news to the team’s personnel at the Milton Keynes headquarters.

“I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering,” Horner announced.

“I will still remain employed by the company but operationally the baton will be handed over.

“And that obviously came as a shock.”

Horner had led Red Bull since its first grand prix back in 2005 and transformed the team from an energy drink-owned team into a Formula 1 powerhouse, winning eight Drivers’ Championship titles and six Constructors’ crowns.

But after a downturn in form over the past 18 months, the team is now in Mekies’ hands.

He too was shocked when he received a phone call from Mintzlaff and Marko offering him Horner’s job.

“Well, it was not very different for me than it was for you, really, guys,” he said at Spa. “I got a call a few hours before you guys were made aware. I got a call from Oliver and Helmut and they asked me if I would be interested to do the job.

“Obviously, it came out of the blue at that moment for me. I was actually in the UK at Racing Bulls and it came in a completely unexpected way.

“I actually asked them to think about it for a few hours and hung up the phone. It’s difficult to digest.

“But the first thing that comes into your mind is, ‘Wait a second. It’s Red Bull. They are calling you. They ask you to step in to do that job, with everything that Red Bull means – its energy, its spirit, how they go about their racing teams’ and that’s how you pick up the phone and you say, ‘Of course, it’s an honour. It’s a privilege.'”

Laurent Mekies reveals classy Christian Horner reaction

But even as he appreciated the honour of leading Red Bull, Mekies spared a thought for the ousted Horner.

“First thought obviously goes in this moment as well to Christian because it’s not something I could have expected,” he continued. “And he had been nothing else than extremely supportive with me these last two years.

“It’s not a secret that he’s the one with Oliver and Helmut that brought me back to the Red Bull family a couple of years ago. So that’s the sort of mix of emotions you get at that moment.

“But as I said, the dominant one is it’s Red Bull calling. I guess it’s a matter of loyalty to go towards the brand and you just say, ‘Of course, if you think you need me there, I will go there’.”

The 48-year-old divulged that Horner was the first to phone to congratulate him on the job, and even in the build-up to the Belgian Grand Prix, Mekies’ first race in charge of Red Bull Racing, Horner had been in contact.

“We have spoken,” he revealed. “He has been nothing else than supportive even in the extremely difficult context for him.

“He was the first one to text, he was the first one to call. I think, again this morning or yesterday we texted again. He has been nothing else than supportive, which is very impressive in the context.

“Nobody is going to replace his character. Nobody is going to replace him like for like. I come in to do the CEO and team principal job. Is there any way one can do it in the same way as Christian? No. Or at least, certainly not me.”

Mekies takes charge with Red Bull fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, 50 points down on second-placed Ferrari but a whopping 288 behind runaway championship leaders McLaren.

Verstappen is third in the Drivers’ standings, 68 points behind Oscar Piastri.

