Former Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum has been left with an inner-battle over how much he trusts the Christian Horner Red Bull sack narrative.

Horner was dismissed as Red Bull Racing boss after 20-plus years with immediate effect. But, Ticktum pondered whether he can believe it was such an instant farewell, saying Formula 1 is a “sass pit of rumours and crap”.

Christian Horner Red Bull sack under the Ticktum microscope

In the days following the British Grand Prix, it was announced by Red Bull that Horner had been ‘released’. Laurent Mekies was swiftly announced as his successor, promoted from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO.

That decision brought to an end a challenging 18 months for Horner, who was twice cleared by Red Bull following allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, allegations he consistently denied.

A deterioration of the relationship between Horner and Jos Verstappen – father of Red Bull’s four-time World Champion Max Verstappen – followed.

Key figures such as Rob Marshall, Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley left the team, and Red Bull’s dominant ways faded. Horner’s exit came with Red Bull fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, while McLaren built an unassailable lead.

But, Ticktum is questioning whether he can truly believe Horner’s Red Bull sack came so instantaneously.

“I don’t know. I just don’t believe anything I read in the media about it,” he admitted to GPBlog.

“Formula 1 is such a sass pit of rumours and crap, so unless you hear it from both parties – or all parties face to face – I don’t read any of it.

“Sacked with immediate effect. Do I think they would have not told him at all?”

Ticktum’s experiences as a former Red Bull junior serve as the voice that tells him maybe, that could be true.

According to Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, the decision was made by Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments, ensuring greater influence for the Austrian side of Red Bull’s ownership.

As Marko oversees the Red Bull driver programme, Ticktum knows what it is like working with the no-nonsense Austrian, having done so from 2017-19. So, if Horner got the same Marko treatment as Red Bull juniors do, then Ticktum can see some truth to the story.

“I know Helmut Marko has got a reputation for dropping drivers like that [laughs], so it’s not impossible,” Ticktum concluded.

Even before Horner’s sudden removal from Red Bull, he had been linked with moves to Ferrari and Alpine.

Former F1 chief – and Horner’s friend – Bernie Ecclestone recently weighed in on the idea of Horner returning to Formula 1 down the line. He believes ownership in a team will be crucial to luring Horner back.

“At the moment, I think it’s still a bit of a shock for him,” Ecclestone told Sky F1.

“So he will gradually get over this and realise there are other things in the world to do and he’ll get on and do them.

“I have made it known to friends there [Red Bull] that maybe it was a little bit ruthless, to do it in the way that they did it, but they didn’t have much choice.

“They decided this was what they were going to do and they had to get on and do it.

“I don’t know how or where or whether he wants to [come back to F1].

“He probably doesn’t want to because the position he really wanted at Red Bull was to own part of the team.

“Unless he gets somebody to put the money up to buy a team, I can’t see it happening.”

