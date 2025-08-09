Regularly at each other’s throats, Toto Wolff surprisingly said he misses former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner “in a way”.

As part of his admission during Channel 4’s coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Wolff said Horner has “been a ****** very often, and I told him that”. The broadcaster needed the bleep machine to cover that one.

Toto Wolff loses frenemy Christian Horner from Formula 1

Wolff, the Mercedes team principal and one-third owner, and Red Bull counterpart Horner, were never far away from a verbal conflict. It was a rivalry which truly ignited during the volatile battle between Mercedes and Red Bull for the 2021 championships.

The tension stretched far beyond Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on the track. It radiated throughout the Mercedes and Red Bull camps, with their respective leaders Wolff and Horner often at odds.

As Mercedes subsequently fell away from the title picture, calmer waters arrived, though the Wolff/Horner saga continued to add new chapters from time to time.

One glaring example came late in 2024, where Wolff called Horner a “yappy little terrier”, in relation to a war of words which erupted between Verstappen and Mercedes driver George Russell.

But, the clashes are no more, as following the 2025 British Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed Horner’s departure with immediate effect. Laurent Mekies was installed as the new Red Bull Racing CEO.

And Wolff admitted – in colourful fashion – that part of him will miss his frenemy.

Asked if he is missing Horner yet, the ‘ying to your yang’, Wolff said: “In a way, I do.

“Because him and I, we’ve been fighting for 12 years. He’s been a ****** very often, and I told him that.

“But you know, he was a very polarising, controversial person. He was one of the main actors of the cast here.

“The performances, and the track record speaks for himself and the team. And in that respect, you know, him not being here, it’s almost, you know, one of the old dinosaurs gone. There’s not many left from us team principles. So it feels a bit lonely.”

With Horner hooked from the stage, it means Wolff has taken over as the longest-serving Formula 1 team principal, having stepped up to the Mercedes plate in 2013.

And it was put to Wolff that he hopefully will be sticking around in the sport for a lot longer.

With a smile, he replied: “Well, if I’m not performing well, I need to find a replacement for myself and then become chairman and criticise the team from the sun lounger.”

Mercedes has experienced remarkable success under Wolff’s leadership, the team winning eight Constructors’ Championships in a row between 2014-21. However, tougher times followed. Mercedes has won just six grands prix over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

