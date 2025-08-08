Mercedes ‘couldn’t wish for better number one’ as Russell and Hamilton claim made

After speculation surrounding Mercedes’ F1 2026 line-up was put to rest in Hungary, barring formal confirmation, Toto Wolff says the team “couldn’t wish for a better number one” than George Russell.

Russell’s future with Mercedes was said to be on shaky ground as the Briton revealed that Wolff was in “ongoing” talks with Max Verstappen about switching teams ahead of Formula 1’s huge regulation changes in 2026.

Mercedes are expected to confirm George Russell for F1 2026

Wolff confirmed there were talks, while a chance holiday in Sardinia where their yachts were anchored in the break between the British and Belgian Grands Prix added fuel to the fire.

And just like that, it was extinguished.

All the rumbling of Verstappen’s exit clause, a £100million, and Russell‘s seat being under threat came to an end in Hungary when the reigning World Champion told the media, including PlanetF1.com, that he would continue as a Red Bull driver next season.

“I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours, and for me it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway,” he declared.

But while Verstappen’s proclamation has yet to be followed up by official confirmation from Mercedes that Russell’s contract will be extended, Wolff did say in Budapest that “definitely he’s staying”.

After all, he’s proved to be the perfect team leader having taken the reins from Lewis Hamilton when the seven-time World Champion left to join Ferrari.

Russell is in the midst of his best season ever in Formula 1 having secured six podium finishes, including the victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old is one of only four drivers to have won a grand prix, and sits P4 in the standings where he is 15 points down on Verstappen in the race to join the McLaren team-mates on the F1 2025 season’s podium.

“When I look at George,” Wolff said, “the development he’s made since he joined Formula 1 from the fast kiddo in Williams, and then being drafted into Mercedes, clearly with the greatest of all greats, with Lewis Hamilton.

“And you’ve seen already last year he started to be so strong on pure pace. In terms of the results, the stronger driver.

“Now with Lewis having gone to Ferrari he’s taken the senior driver slot, and it completely came naturally and he delivers.

“He delivers, even when the car is not on the level, he outperforms the car, you can always count on George.

“And beyond the driving, obviously he’s also great with our partners and does a lot of activities that help us to build his brand and build our brand.

“So we couldn’t wish for a better number one driver.”

As for Kimi Antonelli, it is suspected that the Italian will also be confirmed with Mercedes exercising its option on him for 2026, rather than being a re-negotiated contract in its own right.

