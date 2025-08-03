Toto Wolff issues key George Russell Mercedes future update

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said George Russell is “definitely staying” at Mercedes next season.

While a contract extension has yet to be announced between the British driver and the team, Wolff has confirmed Russell will be due to stay with the Silver Arrows in 2026.

Toto Wolff on George Russell: ‘Definitely, he’s staying’

While rumours had persisted about Max Verstappen potentially moving from Red Bull to Mercedes in 2026, the reigning World Champion clarified he will remain a Red Bull driver ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, wanting to put an end to reports linking him elsewhere.

Russell has spoken candidly about his Mercedes future on multiple occasions this season, and PlanetF1.com reported earlier in the week that the Briton is set to sign a multi-year extension to his current deal.

Russell himself said he has “never feared losing my seat” throughout negotiations this season, adding to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix: “I’ve waited so long, and I think now I want to get through this weekend.

“I want to go on a holiday next week and enjoy the break, and there is no time pressure my side. There is no time pressure from the team’s side. So whenever we come to an agreement, we’ll get it done, but it’s got to be right both ways.”

Wolff has now offered further clarity that the Mercedes driver line-up next season is set to stay as it is, with Russell having battled past Charles Leclerc to earn a podium at the Hungaroring on Sunday.

While the exact details are yet to be confirmed, Wolff believes his driver has always performed well since joining their junior programme, and there is “no reason” to move on without him.

When asked about Russell’s future and if he was now in a ‘better place’ in contract talks, Wolff replied to media including PlanetF1.com: “Well, George has always had good cards, because he has delivered since 2018.

“There wasn’t a season he wasn’t there, and nothing changed that in our thinking for next year.

“So, just because you don’t talk outside doesn’t mean that things are progressing in your relationship internally, and when it comes to contract, let’s see. We will come out and say what kind of term we’ve put forward, but definitely, he’s staying.

“The team is strong. He has shown it today again.”

