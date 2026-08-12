Danica Patrick has hit back at online trolls who bodyshamed the former Sky F1 pundit after a recent Instagram post.

Patrick, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, spent four years as a Sky F1 pundit between 2021 and 2025.

Danica Patrick responds to trolls after Instagram bodyshaming

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The American cut ties with the broadcaster ahead of the F1 2026 season, with Patrick commenting that she informed Sky of her decision to leave at the end of last year.

Patrick, 44, is currently on holiday in Ibiza, from where she posted a series of images on a beach.

One image of Patrick in a yellow bikini sparked alarm among fans, with one posting: “This is a bit concerning. I hope you are okay.”

Another added: “You need a hamburger.”

Patrick took a dim view of the comments on her physique, responding with a series of posts via Instagram’s story function, which allows images and video clips to be posted for a maximum of 24 hours.

The first showed a picture of her lunch, with Patrick writing: “Since many have told me to eat after my last post, I shall show you more of my meals…

“Lunch here, and breakfast was 3 eggs plus 2 whites and a large homemade slice of sourdough with butter and blueberry jam.”

A second Instagram story showed Patrick rowing on a paddleboard.

The accompanying caption read: “If you don’t lift weights (like for real) and eat your damn protein (not 2 eggs), you don’t get to have muscles.

“And the more muscle you have, the more you get to eat!!!!!

“The end.”

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Patrick has not commented on her Sky F1 exit beyond a short post to social media after the news was confirmed ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

She wrote at the time: “I had such a blast!

“The Sky team was so much fun (thank you all), I saw so many amazing new race tracks and cities and got to be part of a huge boom in F1!

“I called after the last race in 2025 and said it was time for me to move on and I was so grateful for the opportunity and experience I was given!

“And now due to my deep exposure to F1, I will be glued to my TV for the season starting this weekend, like every other fan!”

Patrick remains the only woman to win an IndyCar race, having claimed her only victory at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Japan in 2008.

She retired from competitive racing in 2018 after one-off appearances at the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.

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