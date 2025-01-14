The role Daniel Ricciardo could still play in Cadillac F1 project

After being dropped mid-season by VCARB in 2024, Daniel Ricciardo has stepped back from the cutthroat world of motorsport for just a moment, leaving everyone to wonder what’s next.

A move to NASCAR or IndyCar? A return to Formula 1? If you ask former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, though, Daniel Ricciardo would do well to consider a role with Cadillac F1.

Juan Pablo Montoya suggests Cadillac role for Daniel Ricciardo

Many fans and pundits were displeased with the way the Red Bull organization dropped Daniel Ricciardo from its cast of drivers in 2024.

The Australian driver had spent part of the season looking like the likeliest option to take over Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull after the Mexican racer’s performance declined. But during the summer break, Red Bull reaffirmed its commitment to Perez — at least through the end of the year.

All eyes, then, turned to Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian driver had been having a challenging season, with rumors flying that he’d be next on the Red Bull chopping block.

After the Singapore Grand Prix, that turned out to be the case. Ricciardo struggled in an event where he admitted he’d have needed a “miracle” to stay in F1, but his departure wasn’t confirmed until a few days later. In his place, Liam Lawson was promoted to partner with Yuki Tsunoda once again.

Though Ricciardo is still said to have a role with Red Bull, he has understandably dropped off the map. Instead of popping up in the paddock at any of the remaining races in 2024, Ricciardo dedicated himself to new pop-up launches for his clothing brand Enchanté, while also heading off to a few football games in America.

During one of those Enchanté pop-ups, a fan asked Ricciardo if he’d be moving to Cadillac in the future — and the Australian firmly denied that was on the cars. But Juan Pablo Montoyta, a former F1 racer who also had an exceptional career in American motorsport, disagrees.

“What’s next for Daniel Ricciardo? Holidays!” he told CasasDeApuestas.bet.

“I don’t think he wants to do anything.”

If that’s the case, then that would be more than fine; Ricciardo has been racing in F1 for over a decade, and has done well to establish himself in realms beyond the sport.

Still, if he does think about dipping a toe back into F1, Montoya has an idea.

“If he does [return to F1], if was going to do anything with the Cadillac then he could work on the development side of them as an advisor and do simulator work things like that,” he suggested.

And that’s not a bad idea. Advising and sim work may not be as glamorous as actively racing, but it would keep Ricciardo’s name embedded in the sport. After all, F1 can easily become a lifelong commitment for a former driver, with paths open to driver management, team ownership, advising, and more.

If Ricciardo wanted to take a look at Cadillac, well — I’m sure Cadillac would be happy to have him.

