David Coulthard revealed that back in his McLaren days, he had the chance to be a “space tourist”.

That offer worth $20million was also extended to then team-mate Mika Hakkinen – courtesy of McLaren sponsor West – but after the training was complete, they both turned and said thanks, but no thanks.

Tobacco brand West was a long-time title sponsor of the McLaren Formula 1 team. That alliance ran from 1997-2005, producing what became an iconic silver and black livery.

For five of those seasons, Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard formed the McLaren driver line-up. Hakkinen won his two World Championships in that period, the Finn claiming 1998 and 1999 Drivers’ Championship glory.

During an appearance on the Red Flags podcast, Coulthard revealed that the pair of them had the chance to swap the race track for space. West were going to fund a deal with the Russian Space Agency to make Coulthard and Hakkinen space tourists, but both drivers agreed to pull the plug.

“I had the chance to be a space tourist,” Coulthard revealed.

“West were going to pay for Mika and I to go up there. And it was 20 million they prepared to pay the Russian agency.

“And both Mika and I individually, having gone and done the training in Star City outside Moscow, we both went, ‘Nah… Nah.'”

It was pointed out to Coulthard that in his autobiography, he poured cold water on the physical demands of space travel, in terms of the G force experienced, following the training.

Put to him that he was unimpressed with the Russian astronauts, known as cosmonauts, Coulthard replied: “You just say as you find.

“And of course, jet fighter pilots, when they pull sustained high G, that’s incredible. But when it comes to going in a rocket into space, they don’t really pull a lot of G.

“And quite frankly, the only skill you need at that point is to fit yourself in a very small capsule for, you know, obviously they sit there for a while before the launch, but the actual launch into space is only a few minutes. So, you know, it’s not doing a great deal.”

Coulthard won 13 grands prix across his Formula 1 career, all but one of those with McLaren. His maiden victory was achieved as a Williams driver at the 1995 Portuguese Grand Prix.

Leaving McLaren after the 2004 season, Coulthard joined Red Bull, for what proved a four-season spell before retiring from Formula 1.

Hakkinen meanwhile left McLaren after the 2001 season, embarking on a Formula 1 sabbatical which we are still waiting to end!

