A driver has died in a multi-car crash at the Nürburgring during the first Qualifying Race, NLS4.

Officials have confirmed Juha Miettinen, who was at the wheel of a BMW 325i, died as a result of the crash.

Juha Miettinen Nürburgring crash details confirmed

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Just over 30 minutes into the race, it was red flagged following a crash that involved seven cars.

Race Control subsequently confirmed the incident occurred just prior to the Caracciola-Karussell.

Rescue operations commenced with the circuit blocked by the crash, and some competitors were forced to stop on track as ambulances were scrambled.

A bulletin from Race Control has since confirmed that Miettinen died in the incident.

Nürburgring race control statement:

“During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race. Following the collision involving several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations.

“Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the paramedics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 125i, #121); the driver died in the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.

“The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary checks. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.

“The race will not resume on Saturday evening. The thoughts of everyone involved in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring are with the bereaved family of Juha Miettinen.

“A minute’s silence will be held in memory of the late motorsport competitor during the grid formation for Sunday’s race at 13:00.”

The FIA issued a brief statement following Miettinen’s death:

“The FIA is sad to learn of the passing of Juha Miettinen following an incident in today’s first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends and everyone involved in the event.”

Max Verstappen was scheduled to compete in the race, however the Dutchman had not climbed into his team’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the time of the crash.

Lucas Auer started the race for the squad, and ran ninth prior to the stoppage.

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