Max Verstappen has taken to social media in the wake of Juha Miettinen’s death at the Nürburgring on Saturday to offer his condolences.

Miettinen was involved in a seven-car crash early in the race but, despite efforts from paramedics, died in the circuit medical centre.

Max Verstappen issues statement after Juha Miettinen Nürburgring crash death

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

Verstappen was scheduled to drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in Saturday’s 24H Nürburgring Qualifier race, however it was abandoned before he got a chance to get behind the wheel.

In the wake of the incident, the four-time world champion took to social media to offer his condolences.

“Shocked by what happened today…

“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times lie this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”

Race control reacted immediately to the crash, which occurred just prior to the Caracciola-Karussell.

The crash saw the circuit blocked, with some competitors having to stop on track as ambulances were scrambled to the scene.

Officials subsequently confirmed that resuscitation attempts on Miettinen were unsuccessful, and he died in the circuit’s medical centre.

The six other drivers involved in the incident were treated either at the medical centre of transferred to nearby hospital for precautionary checks, though none are in a life-threatening condition.

In addition to Verstappen, the FIA expressed is sadness following Miettinen’s death on social media.

“The FIA is sad to learn of the passing of Juha Miettinen following an incident in today’s first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends and everyone involved in the event.”

While the race weekend continues, the event will observe a minute’s silence ahead of Sunday’s race.

Verstappen is set to compete in that event as part of his attempt to qualify for the Nürburgring 24h next month.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Driver dies after seven-car Nürburgring crash halts NLS4 race