The Dutch GP weather forecast has arrived, with a mixed outlook at Zandvoort all weekend.

As the summer break concludes, the season’s run-in will begin with the Dutch Grand Prix, and with Zandvoort being close to the seaside, the weather is likely to be unpredictable.

Dutch GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Zandvoort?

Wind is often an issue at Zandvoort, as can be the proximity to the coast, with sand having blown across the circuit in years gone by.

In 2025, all indications point towards mixed conditions this weekend. There has been wet-weather chaos at Zandvoort in recent years, too, with the 2023 edition of the race hosting a huge 186 overtakes – the most in any race in F1 history – in part down to the weather.

Even through the narrowness of the circuit, overtaking is possible, even more so in wet conditions, so the drivers will have to be on guard to get through the race safely this weekend.

Dutch GP practice weather forecast: What are conditions like on Friday?

Friday 29 August – FP1 (12:30 local time) and FP2 (16:00)

The FIA’s official weather forecast predicts a cool, overcast day on Friday, with the chance of rain increasing as the day goes on.

For FP1, cloud with a 40% chance of rain is predicted with an air temperature of 18°C, but that will increase to an 80% chance of rain when FP2 comes later in the afternoon, with 5-10mm of rain forecast before potential thunderstorms on Friday evening.

Dutch GP qualifying weather forecast: What are conditions like on Saturday?

Saturday 30 August – FP3 (11:30) and Qualifying (15:00)

Wind is due to remain moderate on Saturday, with another 80% chance of rain predicted on Saturday morning during FP3, combined with gusts of between 15-25kph.

For qualifying, the rain is likely to ease but the chance of showers will remain, with a 40% likelihood of rain falling during Saturday afternoon’s session, with an air temperature of 19°C.

Dutch GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 31 August – Dutch Grand Prix (15:00; 14:00 UK)

Sunday morning is set to be a rainy one, meaning any rubber laid down over Friday and Saturday is likely to be washed away.

From midday onwards in Zandvoort, however, the forecast is predicted to improve, with rain clearing as the afternoon progresses.

The chance of rainfall during the race sits at 40%, with a slightly warmer 20°C air temperature.

