Formula 1 returns to Europe for the start of spring and spring showers are what are forecast for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with a 50 per cent chance of rain during the Grand Prix.

Formula 1 has arrived at the Imola circuit in Italy for round seven of the F1 2025 championship, the first of a nine-race European stint with only Canada breaking up the order.

The joys of spring, the spring showers

But while returning home is always a good feeling, Mother Nature intends to have her say this weekend.

She is set to blow away any cobwebs after a week off from all the cars, with a yellow wind warning in place from the early hours of Friday morning until early afternoon. Gusts of 33 km/h are forecast.

But when the wind dies down, it should be a pleasant opening day on the track with the FIA weather forecast predicting an ambient high of 20’C, which should see the track temperature rise to 40’C.

Perfect conditions for testing the new Pirelli C6 tyres as Formula 1’s tyre manufacturer is bringing its brand-new soft compound to the Imola circuit.

Saturday will be mainly sunny and dry with a few clouds later in the afternoon to bring the track temperature down a few degrees for qualifying.

A high 22’C for FP3 with a track temperature of 41’C have been forecast, that changing to 22’C and 38’C for qualifying.

The weather is forecast to change on Sunday.

Cloud cover in the morning is expected to build as the day progresses, leading to possible showers during the Grand Prix.

The FIA reports a ‘slight’ chance of a level ‘2 to 3’ shower during the race with light winds and a track temperature of 40’C.

Weather.com though, reports 50 per cent chance of rain while weather.com has that down to just two per cent.

