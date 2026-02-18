The latest meeting of the F1 Commission has found that “no immediate major regulatory changes were required” after initial feedback from teams.

Discussions have taken place separately regarding the new power units and, in particular, Mercedes’ use of a compression ratio grey area that sees it accused by rivals of operating above the prescribed limit at operating temperature, though the team has stressed its legality throughout.

F1 Commission finds ‘no immediate major regulatory changes required’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The FIA confirmed separately that a proposal for a new test surrounding compression ratio measurement has been tabled, for potentially being introduced mid-season on August 1st. This would measure the compression ratio at 16:1 at a 130°C operating temperature, when the test had previously been at ambient temperature – with an e-vote set to take place on the matter.

Mercedes has maintained throughout pre-season that its power unit is legal, not least because points of discussion had been raised with the governing body throughout its development.

While that has been a main point of contention among the teams in the build-up to the season, the F1 Commission has confirmed separately that no major changes will be made to the ruleset in the immediate term.

However, with safety concerns having been raised around the race start procedure – made more complicated with the possibility of turbo lag through the removal of the MGU-H – drivers will test different solutions in the coming days in Bahrain.

More from F1 testing in Bahrain

Aston Martin running interrupted by fresh Honda PU concern in Bahrain

Audi F1 team principal weighs in ahead of compression ratio showdown

Alongside that, further reviews will take place on previous regulatory talking points when the FIA has enough data to make more informed decisions.

“Further evaluation and technical checks on energy management matters will be carried out over the following three days at the second pre-season test in Bahrain,” wrote the F1 Commission.

“It was agreed that no immediate major regulatory changes were required given that initial evidence and feedback remains immature and that premature change carried the risk of increased instability ahead of the first race. Further reviews will be carried out once more data becomes available.

“There were constructive talks and proposals centred on the race start procedure during the commission meeting.

“As a result, further evaluation of updates to race systems and on-car management will be undertaken during the current Bahrain test.”

Testing continues in Bahrain until Friday 20 February, which marks the last pre-season running until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in early March.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: James Vowles plays down Mercedes compression ratio debate as clarity nears