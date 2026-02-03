Simona de Silvestro, the former Sauber F1 test driver, is to participate in bobsleigh events at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy.

De Silvestro is one of the highest-profile female drivers in motorsport having made 71 appearances in the US-based IndyCar Series between 2010 and 2022.

Former F1 tester swaps motorsport for bobsleigh at Winter Olympics

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Swiss-Italian driver recorded a best result of 13th in 2013 before going on to race in Formula E and the Supercars championship in Australia.

She returned to the cockpit of a Formula E car in November 2024 to participate in a special all-female test at the Jarama circuit in Spain.

Go deeper: How to become an F1 driver

How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

Five great F1 career moves: Hamilton to Mercedes, Schumacher to Ferrari and more

De Silvestro was briefly attached to the Sauber team – now competing as Audi – in 2014, joining the Swiss-based outfit as a so-called “affiliated driver.”

She completed a private test with a 2012-spec Sauber at Fiorano as part of a development scheme launched with a view to De Silvestro emerging as a candidate for a 2015 race seat.

However, De Silvestro’s hopes of reaching F1 faded when team and driver parted ways later that year.

Simona de Silvestro drove a 2012-spec Sauber in a test at Fiorano in 2014

Now 37, De Silvestro’s last known race appearance occurred in 2023 with the Swiss star turning her attention to bobsleigh over recent years.

De Silvestro recently achieved qualification for the Winter Olympics, which is to be held in Italy across February 6-22.

She will represent the home nation in bobsleigh events in the Milano Cortina games.

In a recent post to social media, De Silvestro wrote: “We officially made it. We’re going to the Olympic Games.

“Proof that a little crazy, mixed with belief, can make the impossible real.

“It all started with a dream that I wasn’t scared to chase!

“I cannot wait to represent Italy in Milano Cortina 2026.”

De Silvestro maintains ties to motorsport through her work as a pundit for SRF Sport in Switzerland.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: What was the point of keeping F1 testing behind closed doors?