Isack Hadjar explained the reality that’s ‘a bit sad’ facing drivers in the F1 2026 rules, that the circuits where the most charge is available bring the most enjoyable racing.

The Red Bull driver said the Hungarian Grand Prix, at a so-called ‘energy-rich’ circuit, was a return to “classic racing” over the weekend, while ‘energy-starved’ tracks such as Spa-Francorchamps possess a much-loved layout, but “one of the worst” driving experiences.

Isack Hadjar: High-energy circuits now produce Formula 1’s best racing

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The 2026 regulations have come in for criticism from drivers and split opinion among fans for their early impact on the sport, and while tweaks have been made to look to reduce the impact of super-clipping, or cars losing top-end speed when their batteries run out, further changes will be on the way in 2027 and 2028 to look to further redress this balance.

Drivers were able to push flat-out around the Hungaroring over the weekend, with plenty of braking zones and partial-throttle corners through which to regain charge, and only the pit straight where losing energy may have been a concern.

Such was the difference from the Belgian Grand Prix a week beforehand, at one of the sport’s fastest circuits in Spa, that the regulations were not a topic of conversation at all in Budapest.

“It feels good to reach your top speed at the end of the straight,” Hadjar told PlanetF1.com and others at the Hungaroring. “Back to classic racing.

“It’s a bit sad that now you are ranking the good tracks as high energy tracks. That’s how it is. That’s how we rank the tracks now. You know, Spa is one of the best tracks, but it was one of the worst to drive.

“So, it feels good to go back to things like this. We expect Zandvoort to be good as well, so we need to enjoy while we can before Monza.”

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Hadjar has impressed in his first half-season partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull, largely staying within range of the four-time world champion and keeping pace.

He sits 41 points behind the Dutchman at the summer break stage of the season and, with that, there are further positive connotations in noticing the similarity in feedback he provides the Red Bull garage.

Agreeing that he and Verstappen present similar notes to Red Bull, he added: “Which is reassuring, let’s say. Otherwise, I would be asking myself question, so that’s good news. I think it also shows why the gap in qualifying is always that close.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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