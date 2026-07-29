Malaysia’s motorsport president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir has confirmed that Bahrain is footing “a large part” of the bill for October’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Formula 1, Malaysia and Bahrain announced earlier this month that the Bahrain Grand Prix would go ahead, but it would be held at the Sepang circuit subject to final agreement and official sign-off, including approval from the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

Bahrain to fund most of Malaysia-hosted Formula 1 race

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F1’s Bahrain Grand Prix was initially scheduled for April, but the race, along with the Saudi Arabian event, had to be cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Bahrain had hoped to rearrange its event for October 4, but an escalation in the conflict has made that option impossible.

Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit stepped forward to host the Grand Prix, with its proximity to Singapore making it an ideal candidate for a triple-header of Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Singapore.

The event was confirmed in the build-up to the Hungarian Grand Prix. However, it is still subject to approval from the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

The president of the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, Mokhzani, has confirmed that the main cost of the Grand Prix will be borne by Bahrain.

“The current opportunity is an extraordinary opportunity because a large part of the costs needed for F1 is paid by the other party, we are just the hosts,” he told Bernama.

“The cost is indeed high for them (Bahrain), but we will just host the event.

“This opportunity came suddenly. We must ensure that SIC is ready to be a very good host for Bahrain because they have shown their trust in us.”

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Bernama revealed that the Sepang International Circuit is ready for the Grand Prix.

Although the venue has not hosted Formula 1 since 2017, other international motorsports such as MotoGP have continued to race at the Malaysian circuit. As such the circuit’s personnel have continued to renew their accreditation year on year.

He is, however, open to bringing in outside experience should SIC declare that additional marshal support, or even a refresher course, is needed.

“There are many experienced people in Malaysia. We will authorise who can be a marshal, but if there is a shortage, we will bring in lecturers or experienced people to give a refresher course to all SIC officials,” Mokhzani said.

“Actually, SIC is well-maintained even though there is no F1. So, all the events other than F1, like MotoGP and so on, ensure that the Sepang circuit is at a good level. Maintenance is very good.

“So, using it for F1 is not difficult and there is time.”

The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia will take place on October 1, before a quick four-week turnaround for the MotoGP championship.

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