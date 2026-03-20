Toto Wolff admits Formula 1’s new-era quirks aren’t perfect — but believes the on-track spectacle is already worth the trade-off.

Formula 1’s new regulations for F1 2026 have divided opinion, not only amongst the sport’s fanbase but also in the paddock.

Toto Wolff backs F1 2026 rules despite qualifying concerns

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This season the Formula 1 cars are powered by a new engine formula, that incorporates an almost 50/50 split between combustion and electrical power.

Harvesting, deployment and super clipping have become the buzzwords with battery power management key, not only to making a pass but also to preventing one.

It has led to three exciting races, and not just at the front of the field.

While Mercedes and Ferrari traded positions in Australia and again in China, behind them the action was just as intense with Alpine and Haas deserving a notable mention for their back-and-forth at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Some love it, some hate it.

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The battles have been largely battery-dependent, with drivers choosing when and where to compromise their speed to achieve the next pass or to defend.

However, they’ve also had to choose those moments in qualifying when it’s all about lap time.

Super clipping on the straights as they downshift to harvest battery power is not what many in the paddock feel is Formula 1. Fans included. But it is today’s Formula 1.

And Wolff reckons the pay-off has been two thrilling grands prix and an action-packed Sprint.

“Qualifying flat out would be nice,” the Mercedes team principal admitted.

“But,” he added, “when you look at the fans and the excitement that is there live, the cheering when there’s overtakes, and also on social media, the younger fans. The vast majority, through all the demographics, like the sport at the moment.

“So yes, we can always look at how we improving it. But at the moment, all the indicators say and all the data say, people love it.

“And that what I spoke with Stefano. He says that too.

“So it is driving the car that for some is not the most pleasant.”

One driver who is enjoying the new era is Mercedes’ George Russell.

The Briton, who won the Australian GP and the Sprint in China, leads the championship by 51 points to his teammate Kimi Antonelli’s 47.

He said: “It’s different, it’s definitely different. But I think the interesting thing with these regs is every track we go to, they’re not always going to be like this.

“Everyone’s very quick to criticise things. You need to give it a shot, you know.

“We’re 22 drivers. When we’ve had the best cars and the least tyre degradation and when we’ve been happiest, everyone moans the racing’s rubbish.

“Now drivers aren’t perfectly happy and everyone said it was an amazing race. So, you can’t have it all, and I think we should just give it a chance and see after a few more races.”

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