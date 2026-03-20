Fred Vasseur has revealed that Ferrari will “probably” carry out further running with its rotating rear wing at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Ferrari debuted a highly innovative rotating rear wing in pre-season testing last month, with the part appearing on a race weekend for the first time in China.

Ferrari rotating rear wing to return at Japanese Grand Prix

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Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both sampled the device in FP1 in Shanghai, where the latter suffered a dramatic spin under braking for the Turn 6 hairpin.

Ferrari opted to revert to a more conventional DRS-style rear wing for the remainder of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, with Hamilton admitting it was “maybe a little bit premature” to use the rotating version in Shanghai.

Hamilton, who went on to claim his first podium finish with Ferrari, revealed earlier in the weekend that the rotating rear wing had originally been expected to debut at “race four or five” of the F1 2026 season.

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With just one practice session on a sprint weekend in China, Vasseur has revealed that Ferrari did not gain enough mileage with the rotating rear wing to justify keeping it on the car after FP1.

And he hinted that more tests are likely to take place at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka next weekend.

Asked to explain why Ferrari abandoned the rotating rear wing in China, Vasseur told media in Shanghai: “We didn’t put enough mileage on the rear wing.

“And with the system today, you don’t have a test between the races, so that means if we want to put mileage on the parts, we need to do [it in] FP1.

“We will do it again probably next week.

“And at one stage, when the reliability will be OK and mileage will be OK, we will introduce it for the full weekend.”

Asked if Ferrari has any concerns over the reattachment of airflow when the rotating rear wing opens and closes, he added: “No, no.”

Vasseur’s comments come after PlanetF1.com tech editor Matt Somerfield revealed last month that a number of teams had ruled out a Ferrari-style rotating rear wing for F1 2026 due to concerns over “potential drawbacks.”

These include a brief sail-like effect during the opening and closing phase, which takes longer than a DRS-style rear wing.

Footage of Hamilton’s spin in FP1 in China appeared to suggest that this was behind his spin at Turn 6, with the rear wing still in the process of closing when he lost control of the SF-26.

A source from a rival team indicated to PlanetF1.com that it is commonplace for teams to delay the activation and deactivation of straight-line mode between the front and rear of the car.

However, this usually sees the front wing close later than the rear wing in order to reduce the potential for bottoming and skid wear.

The source added that this critical balance limitation definitely increases the risk of instability in combined braking events.

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