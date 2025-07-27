F1 debuts surprise Hans Zimmer theme in special Belgian GP opening

While the Belgian Grand Prix was delayed for 80 minutes due to rain, fans who joined the broadcast in time for the scheduled start were treated to a new spin on the Formula 1 theme.

In place of its usual theme, the series used one of the songs composed by Hans Zimmer for F1: The Movie to introduce the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 intros Belgian GP with Hans Zimmer soundtrack

Formula 1 fans tuning into the Belgian Grand Prix were met with an introductory theme song that sounded quite different from the standard track penned by Bryan Tyler — but it may have sounded familiar to those with a keen ear.

That’s because, for the Spa-Francorchamps event, Formula 1 set its standard driver introduction video to a track from F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as Formula 1 drivers.

The track in question was written by legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

More tech analysis from the Belgian Grand Prix:

👉 Tech analysis: Red Bull throw kitchen sink at RB21 in bid to catch McLaren

👉 Uncovered: McLaren’s subtle change that yielded big performance gains

Zimmer is one of the most notable composers of film soundtracks; between his contributions to The Lion King, Interstellar, Rush, and now F1: The Movie, most who have gone to the theatre in the last several decades have inevitably heard his work.

It was fitting, then, that Zimmer was tasked with setting the tone of the most recent F1 film, which was co-produced by Lewis Hamilton and featured ample involvement from Formula 1 itself in order to create an authentic but enjoyable representation of open-wheel racing.

While some fans enjoyed the change of pace, some protested the move away from Tyler’s theme, which has become synonymous with the excitement of Formula 1.

After the Zimmer intro, F1 took off on a formation lap, during which time the conditions were deemed too dangerous to race due to rain. An 80-minute red-flag period followed, and when the race finally got underway, it initially did so behind the Safety Car.

When green flag racing commenced, Oscar Piastri used the slipstream from polesitter Lando Norris to pass his team-mate and launch into the lead, which he held all the way through to the chequered flag.

Read next: Belgian GP: Piastri sees off Norris in tense McLaren strategy game after rain delay