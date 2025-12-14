Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Helmut Marko accusing Christian Horner of “lying” after both men departed Red Bull in F1 2025.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Helmut Marko takes aim at Christian Horner

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been accused of lying in an extraordinary attack by Helmut Marko.

It comes after Red Bull GmbH announced earlier this week that Marko will leave his role as a senior advisor after more than 20 years, following Horner out the exit door.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull in the aftermath of this year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

PlanetF1.com goes behind the scenes with Haas at Qatar Grand Prix

PlanetF1.com went behind the scenes with the Haas F1 team at the recent Qatar Grand Prix.

Editor Mat Coch watched from close quarters how the team tackled FP1 in Lusail ahead of the sprint qualifying session later that day.

Haas went on to have a disappointing weekend in Qatar with Esteban Ocon finishing 15th and Oliver Bearman retiring.

Fred Vasseur responds to ‘unbearable’ Lewis Hamilton comments

Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, has insisted that he does not pay attention to the comments of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the TV pen and over team radio.

It comes after Hamilton admitted at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has become consumed by “an unbearable amount of anger and rage.”

Hamilton failed to score a podium finish in his first season with Ferrari and ended the year with four consecutive Q1 exits.

Isack Hadjar overlooked as FIA Rookie of the Year named

New Red Bull signing Isack Hadjar was overlooked as F3 champion Rafael Camara was named the Rookie of the Year for 2025 at the FIA prize-giving gala on Friday.

Ferrari junior Camara scooped the award after storming to the F3 title in his first season, with the Brazilian stepping up to F2 in 2026.

Hadjar fell short despite collecting a maiden podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix, securing the Racing Bulls team’s first top-three finish in more than four years in the process.

Zak Brown: ‘Things went sideways’ for Christian Horner at Red Bull

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, is convinced that Christian Horner will be back in F1 in the future after “things went sideways” at Red Bull.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, Horner reached a $100million settlement with Red Bull in September, opening the door to a return to F1 at some point during the 2026 season.

The 52-year-old was recently linked with a comeback with Aston Martin before Adrian Newey, his former colleague at Red Bull, was appointed the new team principal of the Silverstone-based team for 2026.

